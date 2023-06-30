Bake off at Home: This ‘Absolutely Delicious’ Cookie Recipe Will Only Take You 30 Mins

If you’re looking for a simple sweet treat to whip up this weekend, Reem El Daouk, one of the latest contestants of The Great Australian Bake Off 2023, has shared a delicious-tasting option for you. Here, we’ll learn how to make her brown butter and toasted sesame seed cookie recipe.

El Daouk describes the dessert as “absolutely delicious with a nutty undertone”, and shared with Lifehacker Australia that the cookies also have a certain fudgy quality to them which will likely have you reaching for more after your first bite.

El Daouk’s recipe forms part of our series, Bake Off at Home, where we ask contestants of The Great Australian Bake Off for tips and recipes, much like we do with the MasterChef Australia contestants.

Bake off at Home: Reem’s brown butter and toasted sesame seed cookie recipe

What you’ll need for your cookie recipe:

115g unsalted butter

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup white sugar

1 tsp vanilla (I like to use vanilla sugar)

1 tsp salt

1 egg

1 1/4 cup flour

1 tsp baking soda

1/4 cup toasted sesame seeds

as much chopped chocolate and/or chocolate chips as you would like 🙂

flaky salt

Directions for your cookie recipe:

Preheat the oven to 160C, and line a cookie tray with baking paper. Melt butter in a pan on low heat, constantly swirling. Make sure that once the butter begins to develop white foam and a nutty aroma, it is taken immediately off the heat and allowed to cool slightly. In a medium mixing bowl, combine both sugars, vanilla, salt and (and now slightly cooler) butter with a whisk. Add egg and mix till fully combined. Add flour and baking soda and fold until just combined (make sure not to over-mix). Add the toasted sesame seeds and chocolate and fold to combine. Using a medium ice cream scoop or a tbsp, roll balls of dough and place them on the cookie tray, ensuring they have enough room to spread (at least 7cm between each). Bake for 10-14 minutes or until the cookie is golden brown, sprinkle each cookie with about a pinch of flaky salt. If you can, wait till it cools down before enjoying it. (Store in an airtight container)