This Easy Satay Sauce Recipe Is So Delicious You’re Going to Put It on Everything

Published 6 hours ago: June 7, 2023 at 4:06 pm -
Image: Supplied / iStock

One of my favourite shows is The Great Australian Bake Off and I’m so excited for the new season (and new hosts) to grace my screen next week. However, we just couldn’t wait that long before we get some great recipes and tips from the contestants, so with that, we’re sharing Natalie Levy’s cheat satay sauce that she claims her mum would always make.

Levy’s recipe forms part of our series called Bake Off at Home, our little baking session where we ask contestants of The Great Australian Bake Off for tips and recipes, much like we do with the MasterChef Australia contestants.

Bake Off at Home: Natalie Levy’s cheat satay sauce recipe

Levy says that this quick and easy satay sauce receipt is a favourite that her house.

“Whether it be Gado Gado or chicken skewers and rice, this delicious accompaniment is an absolute winner,” Levy said via email.

What you’ll need to make this cheat satay sauce recipe:

  • 1 tablespoon oil
  • 4 tablespoons red curry paste
  • 1 can (400 ml) coconut cream
  • 500 g peanut butter
  • 50 g grated palm sugar

Directions to make this cheat satay sauce recipe:

  1. Heat the oil in a saucepan over medium heat
  2. Add the red curry paste to the pan and cook for 1-2 minutes, stirring constantly to release the flavours
  3. Pour in the entire can of coconut cream and stir well to combine with the curry paste
  4. Reduce the heat to low and simmer for 5 minutes
  5. Add the peanut butter to the saucepan and stir until it melts, combining well with the coconut cream
  6. Grate the palm sugar directly into the saucepan and continue to stir until the sugar dissolves completely
  7. Simmer the sauce on low heat for an additional 5 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent it from sticking to the bottom of the pan
  8. Taste the sauce and adjust the seasonings to your preference. If you prefer a spicier sauce, you can add more red curry paste. If you prefer it sweeter, you can add a bit more palm sugar
  9. Once the sauce reaches your desired consistency and flavour, remove it from the heat and let it cool slightly before serving

If you’re looking for more Bake Off hacks and tips, check out this awesome baking paper trick.

The Great Australian Bake Off airs Tuesdays at 8.30 pm from June 13 on FOXTEL

About the Author

Ky Stewart

Ky Stewart is a producer at Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku Australia. Only recently starting in the journalism scene, Ky has already covered a wide range of topics including technology, entertainment, gaming, health and lifestyle. Ky has previously written for Star Observer, 2GB, Grapeshot, Our Songlines and PEDESTRIAN.TV. They are also a proud Dharug and Kamilaroi person.

Ky is incredibly passionate about social advocacy for Indigenous and LGBTQIA+ peoples and where pop culture intersects into these communities.

In their spare time, Ky loves to read every book they can and listen to their precious vinyl collection.

