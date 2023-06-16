ALDI’s Winter Liquor Range Is Stacked With Award-Winning Spirits That Won’t Hurt Your Budget

If it’s time to restock your booze collection, you’re in luck because ALDI Australia has announced the arrival of its latest liquor range – and it has some pretty tasty bargains on offer.

Here’s a quick look at the winter collection of ALDI liquor and when it’s expected to hit stores across Australia.

ALDI liquor: What’s in the winter collection?

Starting from $44.99, the winter liquor range at ALDI this year is pretty damn affordable and spans both gin and whiskey. Here’s the full list:

Puca Irish Whiskey – $59.99: World Spirits Awards 2021, Gold

– $59.99: World Spirits Awards 2021, Gold Boyle’s Irish Botanical Gin 700ml – $54.99: World Gin Awards 2021, Best Irish Classic Gin | San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2021, Double Gold Medal | The Spirits Business Gin Masters 2020, Gold Medal

– $54.99: World Gin Awards 2021, Best Irish Classic Gin | San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2021, Double Gold Medal | The Spirits Business Gin Masters 2020, Gold Medal Boyle’s Raspberry Blush Gin 700ml – $54.99: The Spirits Business Gin Masters 2020, Gold Medal | International Spirits Challenge Award 2021, Silver Medal | World Gin Awards 2021, Silver Medal

– $54.99: The Spirits Business Gin Masters 2020, Gold Medal | International Spirits Challenge Award 2021, Silver Medal | World Gin Awards 2021, Silver Medal Highland Green Blended Malt Scotch Whiskey 700ml – $44.99: The Spirits Business Scotch Whisky Masters 2023, Gold Medal | International Wine & Spirits Competition 2023, Gold Medal | Spirits International Prestige Awards 2023, Gold Medal | Melbourne International Spirits Competition 2022, Gold Medal | The Spirits Business Scotch Whisky Masters 2021, Gold Medal

– $44.99: The Spirits Business Scotch Whisky Masters 2023, Gold Medal | International Wine & Spirits Competition 2023, Gold Medal | Spirits International Prestige Awards 2023, Gold Medal | Melbourne International Spirits Competition 2022, Gold Medal | The Spirits Business Scotch Whisky Masters 2021, Gold Medal The Infusionist Small Batch Lemon Myrtle Gin 700ml – $46.99

The Small Batch Lemon Myrtle Gin is the newest addition to the ALDI liquor collection and is recommended: “over ice with tonic, or mixed with soda or lemonade”.

But if cooler weather has you reaching for the whiskey shelf right now, ALDI suggests either the Puca Irish Whiskey ($59.99) in an old-fashioned cocktail or the multi-award-winning Highland Green Blended Malt Scotch Whisky ($44.99) for those who prefer their tipples neat.

ALDI’s winter liquor range is set to hit shelves on Wednesday, June 21, but until then, you can take a peek at the current Special Buys selection in the booze aisle here.

And if you’re wondering what to do with your liquor collection once you’re done shopping at ALDI, here are some wintery cocktail recipes to offer some inspiration.