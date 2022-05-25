4 Winter Cocktails That Will Warm Your Cold Dead Soul

It seems like only yesterday we brought you a list of Autumn-inspired cocktails and just like that it’s already winter. While any form of alcohol is sure to warm you up, we’ve dug up some specific winter cocktail recipes that are perfect for the chilly season.
The best winter cocktail recipes
Hot apple punch cocktail
Our first recipe has come from the folks at Maribeau who have a delicious new Dry Rose Gin to share.
What you’ll need:
- 750ml Apple Juice
- 150ml Mirabeau Dry Gin
- 2 Cloves
- 2 Crushed Cardamon Pods
- 2 Star Anise
- A few Juniper Berries
- Peel of 1 Orange
- Peel of 1 Lemon
- A Sprig of Thyme
Directions for hot apple punch:
- In a pan, simmer all the ingredients together – except the gin – gently for two minutes.
- Remove from heat and add the Mirabeau Gin
- Serve in glass copper mugs and garnish with slices of apple, cinnamon sticks and a dusting of nutmeg
Winter negroni
You can use Maribeau’s Rose Gin for this winter Negroni as well.
What you’ll need:
- 25ml Mirabeau Dry Gin
- 25ml Lillet Rose
- 25ml Campari
- 1 Orange
Directions for winter negroni:
- Plenty of ice in a rocks glass
- Add Mirabeau Dry Gin, Lillet Rose and Campari
- Gently stir and diluting to your preferred taste
- Take a long peel of orange zest avoiding the pith
- Wipe the zest around the rim of the glass and pinch the peel over the drink
Winter margarita
Maribeau also gave us a winter take on the classic Marg with this recipe.
What you’ll need:
- 45ml Mirabeau Gin
- 45ml Fresh Grapefruit Juice
- 15ml Fresh Lemon Juice
- Juice from 1 wedge of lime
- 90ml Spicey Ginger Beer
Directions for winter margarita:
Prepare your glasses:
- Place the grapefruit juice in a bowl
- On a plate, combine the zest and sugar
- Dip the rim of a coupe or martini glass into the juice first, shake off the excess liquid, then let it kiss the sugar mixture to coat the rim evenly
- Fill the glass with ice
Prepare your drink:
- In a filled cocktail shaker, combine the Mirabeau Gin and juices
- Shake vigorously and pour into the prepared glass
- Top it up with the spicy ginger beer and garnish with the quarter wheels of grapefruit
Gin and ginger cocktail
This gin and ginger cocktail from Never Never Distilling Co. is a favourite of ours thanks to its mild spicy flavour that is both fresh and warming.
What you’ll need:
- 30ml Southern Strength Gin
- 100ml Fever Tree Ginger Beer
- Lime wedge
- Ginger slice
- Fresh mint sprig
Directions for a gin and ginger cocktail:
- Add Southern Strength Gin to a tall glass.
- Add 100 ml of Fever Tree Ginger Beer.
- Add ice and stir.
- Squeeze a wedge of lime, add to glass, add ginger slice and mint sprig.
Do you have a favourite alcoholic beverage for those cold winter nights (or days)? Shout it out in the comments.
