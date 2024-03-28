ALDI’s Hot Cross Bun-Flavoured Gin Returns for Limited Time

It’s hot cross bun season, mates, and ALDI is leaning into our obsession by bringing its widely enjoyed hot cross bun-flavoured gin back into local stores. If you’ve never experienced the magic of this seasonal spirit, here’s everything you need to know.

ALDI hot cross bun gin

Would you try this spicy flavoured spirit out? Image credit: Supplied.

The Manchester Drinks Co’s Hot Cross Bun Gin Liqueur ($24.99) hit ALDI stores again for a limited time on Wednesday, March 27. Reportedly, this baby has sold out for the past two years in a row, so if you’d like a taste, we recommend you move quickly.

Paul Handley, ALDI Liqueur Connoisseur and Buying Director at ALDI Australia, shared the below on the festive gin release:

“We’re so excited to be bringing back our Manchester Drinks Co. Hot Cross Bun Gin Liqueur this year as a treat for adults to indulge in this Easter. “We know that our customers have been eagerly awaiting the return of the Hot Cross Bun Gin for the Easter season. My favourite way to enjoy this delightful liqueur is neat over ice, alongside one (or two) of our Bakers Life Indulgent Apple & Cinnamon Hot Cross Buns, slathered in butter. This Easter-inspired gin is only available for a limited time, so hop-on-in to your nearest ALDI store and pick up a bottle to enjoy over the long weekend,” Mr Handley said.

Per the ALDI website, the Easter gin is infused with “nutmeg, cinnamon, cloves and ginger flavours blended together for a rich, fruity taste of hot cross buns in a glass”.

It’s recommended that you enjoy the hot cross bun gin with a dash of soda, ginger ale and a slice of orange, or simply over ice.

The ALDI gin is available in selected stores across NSW, ACT, VIC and WA – unfortunately, QLD and SA stores are unable to stock liquor.

You can read more about the limited release here. And, as always, keep an eye on the Special Buys Product Delays to see if your local ALDI is experiencing any hiccups with stocking the gin.

Lead Image Credit: Supplied