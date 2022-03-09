This Truffle Garlic Bread Is the Perfect Side Any Day of the Week

Garlic bread. There’s nothing better. Well, actually I may have to take that part back because I just saw this recipe for truffle garlic bread and now I’m rethinking all my life choices.

Yes, if you love truffles and garlic bread, there is indeed a way to combine the best of both worlds and create one epic baked golden-brown loaf.

Our friends over at TRUFF have given us this recipe that will give you crispy truffle garlic bread in under half an hour using only a handful of ingredients.

Truffle garlic bread recipe

Serves 4

What you’ll need:

1 whole loaf Italian or Sourdough bread

1 stick salted butter, softened

2 teaspoons TRUFF Oil

4 garlic cloves, peeled and minced

1/2 cup grated parmesan

1/4 cup fresh parsley, chopped

How to make truffle garlic bread:

Preheat oven to 200°C. While the oven is preheating, cut the loaf into even, accordion-like, slices making sure not to slice all the way through. Place softened butter, TRUFF Oil, garlic, parmesan, and chopped parsley in a medium bowl and stir until blended. Place the sliced loaf on a large sheet of aluminium foil. Spread loaf with butter mixture, making sure to get in between each bread slice. Wrap the loaf with foil and place it in the oven. Bake for 15 minutes or until the butter has melted and bread has toasted.

Doesn’t that sound damn delicious? I’ll bet it tastes even better, going by those pictures.

If you’re hoping to try out some of TRUFF’s other great products we reviewed a bunch of their truffle hot sauces. (Hot tip: The truffle oil also makes a great potato gratin).

If garlic bread without the truffle is more your style we broke down this epic TikTok recipe that uses four whole heads of garlic to make the buttery bread loaf of your dreams.