Pizza and Garlic Bread Belong Together and This Recipe Proves It

What could possibly be better than pizza and garlic bread? I’ll tell you, it’s pizza and garlic bread in one. TikTok’s latest viral recipe combines the two perfect Italian meals into one glorious pizza garlic bread and the world has never been the same since.

Here’s how to make one yourself.

How to make Pizza Garlic Bread

This recipe, brought to the world by @thisisplanetfood, combines a generic garlic bread loaf and adds pizza toppings to create a food combo you won’t forget.

The step-by-step guide is as follows:

What you’ll need:

Garlic bread (either store-bought or make your own with garlic butter and a baguette)

Marinara sauce

Grated cheese

Pizza toppings of choice (eg. pepperoni, ham, chicken, bacon, capsicum, olives)

Italian herbs for seasoning (basil and oregano).

The process from there is pretty simple.

Start by pouring a spoonful of marinara sauce in between each slice of garlic bread. Then stuff each slice with your chosen pizza toppings and sprinkle the whole thing with grated cheese and your herbs.

Then place the loaf into the oven and bake until golden. You can use the cooking instructions on your garlic bread loaf as a guide for time and temperature.

If you need a visual reference, check out the full video on TikTok below.

Look, there is evidence that certain foods should not be combined together, but after this video, I’m a strong believer that pizza and garlic bread are not on that list. This recipe actually has 22 million views and counting so clearly a few other people feel the same way.

If you’d like to make your own garlic bread, rather than buy a pre-packaged one, here’s the best recipe we’ve found for making garlic bread at home. You can also check out other insanely delicious creations over on This Is Planet Food’s channel.