Everything Aussie Tennis Fans Need to Know About the 2023 French Open

Well, hello, tennis fans. The next Grand Slam in the tennis calendar, the French Open, is back for 2023. If you’re keen to catch all the action, here is everything you need to know about Roland-Garros 2023.

What is the Roland-Garros or French Open?

The Roland-Garros, or French Open, is an annual tennis tournament held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. It runs for two weeks and sees the most competitive tennis players in the world go head to head on the clay courts.

When does the competition start?

In 2023, the French Open kicks off on May 22, with practice sessions, and will run through to June 11. We hope you’ve planned your free time accordingly.

The Grand Final of the tournament is slated for June 11 at 7:00 pm on Stan Sport.

Where can I watch the 2023 French Open?

If you’re hoping to watch Roland-Garros 2023 from home, Nine is usually the home of this tennis Grand Slam.

You can also catch it streaming on Stan Sport – if you don’t have a subscription yet, you can sign up for a 7-day trial. Stan will begin streaming matches from the tennis grand slam on May 28, 2023, at 7:00 pm AEST.

Who won the Grand Slam last year?

In 2022 Rafael Nadal walked away victorious in the men’s singles French Open comp after defeating Casper Ruud. Iga Świątek took out the women’s singles title after winning against Coco Gauff.

Over in the doubles space, Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic, Marcelo Arévalo and Jean-Julien Rojer and Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof were the champions across men’s, women’s and mixed competitions.

In the wheelchair competition for the French Open 2022, Shingo Kunieda won the men’s singles, Diede de Groot won the women’s comp, and Niels Vink took out the title in the wheelchair quad competition.

In the wheelchair doubles competition, the champions of 2022 were Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid, Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot, and Sam Schröder and Niels Vink.

What else should I know?

Top-ranked players, including the likes of Novak Djokovic, Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, Iga Świątek, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula and Karolinę Garcia are all confirmed to play in the 2023 French Open tournament. Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal, however, have both pulled out of the comp, with Nadal sharing he will likely retire from the sport in 2024.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.