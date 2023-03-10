How Much Is a Stan Sport Subscription and What’s Included?

Stan introduced Stan Sport to its streaming offering back in 2021, and now has the rights to stream major sports events from around the globe. The service includes Rugby, Wimbledon and Roland-Garros and now the UEFA Club Competitions – ad-free.

If you haven’t yet given the service a shot, here’s what you can expect when signing up.

How can you access Stan Sport?

You’ll need to be a registered member with regular old Stan if you’d like to use the Sports service. From there, you can request to introduce the add-on to your subscription.

How much does it cost?

The good news is that you can sign up for a seven-day free trial from today if you’d like to, y’know, try before you buy. Just visit the website here Stan.com.au/sport to activate your membership.

Once your free trial is over, a Sports Stan add-on is $15 per month (up from $10 per month, originally).

This would be in addition to a base membership, which is priced at $10 per month for the Stan Basic subscription (one screen at a time, only one phone can access and no HD), $16 per month for Stan Standard (three screens at a time, three phones with access, and HD), or $21 per month for Stan Premium (four screens at a time, five phones with access, 4K Ultra HD and HD).

So, in a nutshell, you’re looking at $25 per month for the minimum and $36 per month for the full HD experience.

What’s streaming on Stan Sport?

At present, Stan Sport’s offering spans rugby, football, tennis, motorsports, combat, cricket, and cycling.

From the start, events like Super Rugby AU, the Bledisloe Cup, and Wallabies and Wallaroos test matches have been streamed on the platform. The Rugby World Cup also streams on Stan Sport.

And as mentioned above, Wimbledon and Roland-Garros (the French Open) have a home on the service, too.

On June 28, 2021, Stan announced that the service had landed a multi-year partnership agreement with the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA). This includes the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, UEFA Europa Conference League and UEFA Youth League, and the UEFA Super Cup.

A quick look through the platform also highlights that it streams Professional Fighters League (PFL) Challenger Series, Six Nations and INDYCAR competitions. There are also Pay Per View events held on the service, so keep a keen eye.

You can find a list of all the upcoming sports events streaming on Stan Sport here.

If you want to learn more or register now, visit the website here.

Oh, and if you want more sports content check out our write-up on other sports streaming services in Australia.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.