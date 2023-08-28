The US Open Is Back for 2023, Here’s How to Watch the Biggest Matches

Contributor: Lifehacker Australia

If you’re a tennis obsessive, get excited. The next Grand Slam event we get to enjoy is here: the 2023 US Open.

Things kick off for another year on Tuesday, August 29, so we’ve pulled together a list of details for fans eager to see their favourite competitors step onto the court.

Here’s your guide to the 2023 US Open and how to watch the comp from Australia.

What is the US Open?

US Open Tennis Grand Slam. Getty Images Sport

The US Open, which is held in Flushing Meadows, New York, is the final Grand Slam of the year on the tennis circuit. The other three Grand Slams, in chronological order, are the Australian Open, the French Open and Wimbledon.

The hardcourt competition lasts for two marathon weeks and is made up of men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, mixed doubles, and events for senior, junior and wheelchair players.

Who took home the title in 2022?

It may feel like an age ago, but let’s cast our minds back to the 2022 comp, shall we? In the singles events for 2022,

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Świątek were the champs in singles – Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram, Barbora Krejčíková and Kateřina Siniaková, and Storm Sanders and John Peers were the athletes who walked away with the winning spots in doubles.

Who is playing in the 2023 US Open?

The players in this year’s US Open have been determined across the qualifying matches, and you can find competing players listed here.

However, in terms of top contenders, the list of men’s and women’s top seeds has been released. Men’s top seeds include: Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev, Holger Rune, Casper Ruud, Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Andrey Rublev (more here). Women’s top seeds include: Iga Świątek, Aryna Sabalenka, Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina, Ons Jabeur, Coco Gauff, Caroline Garcia and Maria Sakkari (more here).

When is the 2023 US Open?

Main matches will run from August 29 until September 11, 2023. The finals will take place on September 10-11.

You can find some key tournament dates here.

How can I watch the tournament in Australia?

As always, there will be a few options for tennis obsessives seeking to catch the biggest matches in the 2023 US Open tournament.

As was the case last year, you’ll be able to stream the US Open matches on Stan Sport in 2023 – certain matches will also air on 9Go! and 9Gem.

This article has been updated since its original publish date to reflect the details of the 2023 US Open.