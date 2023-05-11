These Crispy Garlic Potatoes Have Me Salivating

Listen, we love potato hacks and recipes here at Lifehacker Australia, so when we came across these crispy garlic parmesan potatoes, we just had to share them with you all.

Yes, we have already written about cheesy garlic potato stacks, but you can never have enough potato snacks, in our opinion. I don’t think there will ever be a point where we will stop writing about potatoes in any form, especially when garlic and cheese are involved.

There are also so many ways to make and enjoy potatoes, so try these crispy garlic parmesan ones next.

Crispy garlic parmesan potato recipe

This mouth-watering garlic potato recipe came from Chef Thom Bateman on TikTok.

What you’ll need to make this crispy garlic parmesan potato recipe:

5-6 medium-sized washed potatoes

15 garlic cloves

150g ghee or clarified butter

2 sprigs of thyme

2 sprigs of Rosemary

Pinch of salt

100g mayo

Parmesan

Sea salt

Chopped flat-leaf parsley

Directions to make this crispy garlic parmesan potato recipe:

Bake the potatoes at 200°C for 50 minutes or until tender. Allow them to cool completely. For the best results, chill them in a fridge for at least 2 hours. Meanwhile, add the garlic, ghee, thyme, rosemary and a pinch of salt to a pan and cook gently on the lowest heat possible until the garlic is very tender. This can also be done in a low oven around 120°C for 2 hours. Strain the ghee and keep it to one side. Mash up the garlic and mix through the mayo. Heat the infused ghee in a frying pan and fry slices of the chilled potato in batches until very golden and crisp all over. Serve immediately with a pinch of salt, plenty of parmesan and parsley, along with the garlic mayo to dip.

Preparing potatoes can be a little tedious, so if you want to know how to prep them ahead of time, we’ve got you covered.

If you want to check out the whole video of the crispy garlic parmesan potatoes, you can do so below:

@chefthombateman All about the Sides, 15 of 50. Crispy Garlic Parmesan Potatoes with Confit Garlic Mayo. #series #reels #potato #recipe #cooking ♬ original sound – Chef Thom Bateman

There you have it, a truly mouth-watering garlic potato recipe that is sure to become your new favourite snack.