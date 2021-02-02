Your Baked Potatoes Are Nothing Without Parmesan

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, friends. So, you know what that means. Emotional eating- I mean, an excuse to indulge in some serious cooking.

Fortunately, Khanh Ong has prepared for this very moment. His new cookbook, A Gay Guy’s Guide to Life, Love, Food, has an entire section dedicated to recipes for a broken heart. He calls these dishes “food to pick you up after you’ve fallen” and while being broken-hearted is not a necessity here, there are a few absolute gems that I think we all need to know about in the lead up to the most loved-up day of the year.

Today, I’m focusing on a sweet little platter called Naughty Crispy Potatoes because who doesn’t want a serve of that?! Especially on Valentine’s Day.

Whether you’re planning on spending the big V Day treating yourself or loved up with a special someone, getting a heaping of cheeky potatoes is the perfect way to celebrate love.

Here’s Khanh Ong’s recipe for Naughty Crispy Potatoes

What you’ll need (serves 4):

1kg baby red potatoes, skin on

2 garlic bulbs

3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Sea salt

150g bacon, diced

50g (1/2 cup) grated parmesan

150 g sour cream

1 tablespoon chopped chives

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 190C.

Place the potatoes in a saucepan of heavily salted water (it’s important to pop them into cold water, as it helps with not overcooking the outside of the potato). Bring to the boil over high heat and cook for 15-20 minutes or until they’re easily pierced with a fork.

Drain the potatoes and place them in a heavy-based roasting tin. Crush them lightly using a potato masher. Slice the tops off the garlic bulbs and add them to the tin. Douse the potatoes and garlic with the oil and a good sprinkling of salt, then roast for 35-45 minutes until crispy. Check the potatoes after 30 minutes and then every 5 minutes to make sure they don’t burn.

About 5 minutes before the potatoes are done, cook the bacon in a frying pan over medium-high heat for 3-5 minutes until crispy. Throw the bacon over the potatoes along with the parmesan and bake for another 5 minutes until the parmesan is melted and golden.

Dollop sour cream in all the gaps and crevices between the spuds, top with the chives then eat it all up and moan about being in a food coma.

Be warned, you may not want another human to touch you after a bowl of this gorgeousness. But you will feel satisfied, that’s for sure.

If you’re after more tasty treats via our pal Khanh Ong, check out his recipe for 2-minute mayo, here. Or grab his book for yourself, here.