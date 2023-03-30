‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
Cheesy Garlic Potato Stacks? Say No More

Ky Stewart

Published 33 mins ago: March 31, 2023 at 10:55 am -
Filed to:cooking
Image: Tasty

I don’t know about you, but I often crave potatoes. But I never feel like adding a whole bunch of roast potatoes to my dinners. No, I want them as a snack. That’s why, when I came across this recipe for cheesy garlic potato stacks, I knew I’d found the perfect afternoon snack.

It’s no secret how much we love potato recipes over here at Lifehacker Australia, which is why we can hardly contain our excitement when we find delicious snacks like this one.

So, let’s not waste any more time and dive straight into it.

Cheesy garlic potato stacks recipe

This mouth-watering recipe comes from Tasty.

What you’ll need to make this garlic potato stack recipe:

  • 10 brushed potatoes
  • 1/4 cup melted butter
  • 1/4 cup cream
  • 1 1/2 cups shredded parmesan cheese
  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon pepper
  • Nonstick cooking spray
  • Sour cream, for serving

Directions to make this garlic potato stack recipe: 

  1. Preheat oven to 175°C
  2. Trim the ends of the potatoes, then slice them into 1/4-inch thick rounds
  3. Add the potato rounds to a large bowl with melted butter, cream, parmesan cheese, garlic powder, salt and pepper. Stir well to coat the potatoes
  4. Grease a muffin tin with nonstick spray, then stack about 10-12 potato rounds in each muffin cup
  5. Bake for around 1 hour, or until the potato stacks are well browned
  6. Let cool slightly, then serve with sour cream

Preparing potatoes can be a little tedious, so if you want to know how to prep them ahead of time, we’ve got you covered.

If you want to check out the whole video of the crispy garlic potato stacks, you can do so below:

@tasty

New muffin tin hack unlocked #potatotiktok #garlicparmesan #potatostacks #crispypotatoes

♬ original sound – Tasty

The best part about this cheesy garlic potato stack recipe is that they take hardly any time at all to prepare, which makes them the perfect quick little snacks.

If you’re looking for more delicious potato recipes, try Colin Fassnidge’s buttery ‘potatoes Anna’ or his boozy baked potatoes.

About the Author

Ky Stewart

Ky Stewart is a producer at Gizmodo, Lifehacker and Kotaku Australia. Only recently starting in the journalism scene, Ky has already covered a wide range of topics including technology, entertainment, gaming, health and lifestyle. Ky has previously written for Star Observer, 2GB, Grapeshot, Our Songlines and PEDESTRIAN.TV. They are also a proud Dharug and Kamilaroi person.

Ky is incredibly passionate about social advocacy for Indigenous and LGBTQIA+ peoples and where pop culture intersects into these communities.

In their spare time, Ky loves to read every book they can and listen to their precious vinyl collection.

