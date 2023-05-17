ALDI’s Winer Wine Collection Proves a Good Drop Does Not Need to Break the Bank

The temperature has started to drop, you’re contemplating bringing out the heater, and you’re craving heartier meals. It can only mean one thing: ALDI’s winter wines are back!

Last year’s selection did not disappoint, with all six winter wines priced under $13.

And this year, they’ve maintained the low prices, with bottles starting from $8.99 and maxing out at $15.99 at the ‘higher’ end.

ALDI’s buying director Jason Bowyer — whose actual job is to buy wine! — has shared his thoughts on the 2023 winter wine collection, so your decision-making should be a little simpler this year.

Here’s the rundown of what’s hitting shelves (and your wine cellars) this winter at ALDI Australia.

ALDI winter wine collection 2023

ALDI’s go-to red wines, for any occasion

Les Argelières Pinot Noir 2021 – $11.99 Region: Languedoc, France

Bowyer said: “We might be headed for the Winter, but you can still enjoy the taste of juicy cherries in this beautifully balanced pinot noir from Languedoc, France. With blackcurrant, vanilla, and spiced berries, this wine makes sense at the table where its sophistication and complexity can add that extra dimension to your dinner parties.”

Corte Carista Montepulciano D’Abruzzo 2020 – $11.99 Region: Abruzzo, Italy

Bowyer said: “Exclusively produced by Alberto Antoni, one of the world’s top five consultant winemakers, in Abruzzo, Italy — the homeplace of this noble grape — this smooth drop is packed with black fruits like plum and blackberry. Easy drinking and approachable tannins mean this is an ideal accompaniment to those quick and easy dinners (snags, anyone?) or sit down, kick back, and imagine you’re in the heart of Tuscany with every sip.”

Small Talk Pinot Noir 2022 (1L) – $8.99 Region: South Eastern Australia

Bowyer said: “This sumptuous pinot noir is one of the best value drops you’ll find on any shelf! Made for sharing with you nearest and dearest during those nights in or the occasional Netflix binge.”

Big, hearty reds

The Birds and The Bees Organic Shiraz 2022 – $11.99 Region: South Australia

Bowyer said: “Returning after a popular debut in 2022, this organically sourced drop from South Australia is a little on the medium-bodied side for those who enjoy their Shiraz with ample amounts of finesse. You’ll find spiced fruits and a touch of well-integrated oak that gives you a long finish and makes this an essential pairing to a nice cut of steak or lamb.”

Mount Langi Ghiran ‘Pepper Series’ Shiraz 2021 – $15.99 Region: Victoria

Bowyer said: “Produced with Adam Louder, one of Australia’s premier cool climate winemakers, this delicious Shiraz has been sourced from a selection of Victoria’s finest vineyards throughout the Grampians, Swan Hill, Heathcote, and Bendigo regions. Packed with peppery spice, it’s deliciously decadent and has all the hallmarks of a modern, cool climate take on the ever popular Aussie shiraz.”

Chilled wines

C’Est La Vie Gamay 2022 – $9.99 Region: France

Bowyer said: “If you’re looking to try something a little good different, this super fruity and easy-to-drink Gamay from France is fantastic when lightly chilled, making it the perfect refreshment after you’ve cranked the indoor heating up. It’s also slightly lower in alcohol content at only 11.5%, meaning it’s deliciously delectable. One more glass thanks!”

Charles Renoir Beaujolais AOP 2021 – $11.99 Region: Burgundy, France

Bowyer said: “If there is one thing all wine lovers can agree on, it’s that when we see a bottle is from Burgundy, we get excited – and this drop more than lives up to the hype. Brightly coloured and fruit driven, this French special is even better when you serve it lightly chilled. So, if you’re one of those Aussies who refuses to wear anything but shorts throughout Winter, it’s perfect for you.”

Unspoken Shiraz 2022 – $12.99 Region: Langhorne Creek, South Australia

Bowyer said: “Forget what you thought you knew about Shiraz, this drop defies all the tropes to deliver a wine that is overflowing with juicy red fruits, dark plums and spices. This medium bodied Shiraz is one of the easiest drinking wines you’ll try all season and only gets better after a few minutes in the fridge to bring out all the layers of aroma and taste. It’s one for wine lovers, best enjoyed with just about anything you want.”

Now all that’s left to do is raise a glass and get stuck in.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.