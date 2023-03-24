French Open 2023: Everything Aussie Tennis Fans Need to Know About the Roland-Garros Grand Slam

Well, hello tennis fans. The next Grand Slam in the tennis calendar, the French Open, is heading our way for 2023. If you’re keen to catch all the action, here is everything you need to know about Roland-Garros 2023.

What is the Roland-Garros or French Open?

The Roland-Garros, or French Open, is an annual tennis tournament held at the Stade Roland Garros in Paris, France. It runs for two weeks and sees the most competitive tennis players in the world go head to head on the clay courts.

When does the competition start?

In 2023, the French Open is set to kick off on May 22 and will run through to June 11. We’ve got a while to go yet, so start planning your calendars accordingly.

Where can I watch the 2023 French Open?

If you’re hoping to watch Roland-Garros 2023 from home, Nine is usually the home of this tennis Grand Slam. You can also catch it streaming on Stan Sport – if you don’t have a subscription yet, you can sign up for a 7-day trial.

Who won the Grand Slam last year?

In 2022 Rafael Nadal walked away victorious in the men’s singles French Open comp after defeating Casper Ruud. Iga Świątek took out the women’s singles title after winning against Coco Gauff.

Over in the doubles space, Caroline Garcia and Kristina Mladenovic, Marcelo Arévalo and Jean-Julien Rojer and Ena Shibahara and Wesley Koolhof were the champions across men’s, women’s and mixed competitions.

In the wheelchair competition for the French Open 2022, Shingo Kunieda won the men’s singles, Diede de Groot won the women’s comp and Niels Vink took out the title in the wheelchair quad competition.

In the wheelchair doubles competition, the champions of 2022 were Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid, Diede de Groot and Aniek van Koot, and Sam Schröder and Niels Vink.

We’ll continue to update this piece as we edge closer to the 2023 French Open, so keep a keen eye!