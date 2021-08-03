How to Watch the 2021 US Open in Australia: Live, Online and Free

If you’re a tennis obsessive, get excited. The next major Grand Slam event for the sport is on its way. The US Open, which is held in New York each year, is not far off.

So, grab your racquet and start working on that serve of yours. (Or, y’know, just sit comfortably and get ready to watch some incredible athletes do their thing, instead). In the lead up to the major tennis tournament, we’ve pulled together a list of details for fans eager to see their favourite competitors step onto the court.

Here’s your guide to the 2021 US Open.

What is the US Open?

The US Open, which is being held in Flushing Meadows, New York, is the final Grand Slam for the year on the tennis circuit. The other three Grand Slams, in chronological order, are the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon.

The hard court competition lasts for two marathon weeks and is made up of men’s and women’s singles, men’s and women’s doubles, mixed doubles, and events for senior, junior and wheelchair players.

Who took home the title in 2020?

It may feel like an age ago, but let’s cast our minds back to the 2020 comp shall we? In the singles events for 2020, Dominic Thiem, Naomi Osaka, Sam Schröder and Diede de Groot were the athletes who walked away with the winning spot.

In 2021, however, Aussies are seriously hoping our very own Ash Barty – who came out on top of the 2021 Wimbledon tournament – may be able to secure a win this time around.

When is the 2021 US Open?

The competition for 2021 is set to kick off on August 31 at 2:00 am AEST. Mark your calendars!

When are the US Open finals?

The finals events for the 2021 US Open competition are slated for September 11 and 12, 2021. You can find a full write up of the tournament’s schedule (in US time) here.

How can I watch the tournament in Australia?

As always, there are a few options for tennis obsessives seeking to catch the biggest matches in the 2021 US Open tournament.

Sports streaming service Kayo is set to stream games from the US Open this year, kicking off from game one on August 31. If you don’t have a subscription to this service, you can try it out with a 14-day free trial before committing to a membership which starts at $25 per month.

You can also watch this year’s men’s and women’s singles quarter-finals, semi-finals and both finals in Australia on SBS, or choose to live stream the matches via SBS On Demand. Read on about that here.

This article has been updated since its original publish date to reflect the details of the 2021 US Open.