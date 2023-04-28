Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in May

‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍‍
We’re coming into the cooler months, so what hot content (sorry) is our Aussie streaming services bringing us in May?

This month we’ve got period classics on Netflix and Stan with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and The Great Season 3. New Aussie original series The Clearing hits Disney+ this month and you can also check out season 2 of the epic dinosaur series Prehistoric Planet on Apple TV+.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in May 2023.

What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in May?

bridgerton prequel queen charlotte netflix
Netflix

May 2

  • Love Village
  • The Tailor

May 3

  • Jewish Matchmaking

May 4

  • Sanctuary
  • Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
  • Love Family

May 8

  • Spirit Rangers – Season 2

May 9

  • Hannah Gadsby: Something Special

May 10

  • Dance Brothers
  • Queen Cleopatra
  • Missing: Dead or Alive?

May 11

  • Royalteen: Princess Margrethe
  • Ultraman – Season 3
  • Halloween Kills
  • Halloween Ends

May 12

  • Black Knight
  • Mulligan
  • Queer Eye – Season 7
  • The Mother

May 16

  • Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me
  • Aftertaste – Season 1

May 17

  • Rhythm + Flow France – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Fanfic
  • Faithfully Yours
  • Working: What We Do All Day
  • McGregor Forever

May 18

  • XO, Kitty
  • Kitti Katz
  • Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune

May 19

  • Muted
  • Selling Sunset – Season 6
  • Young, Famous & African – Season 2
  • Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery

May 22

  • The Creature Cases: Chapter 3

May 23

  • Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
  • Victim/Suspect
  • Merpeople

May 24

  • The Ultimatum: Queer Love (new episodes weekly)
  • Hard Feelings
  • Mother’s Day

May 25

  • FUBAR
  • Bros

May 26

  • Turn of the Tide
  • Barbecue Showdown – Season 2
  • Blood & Gold
  • Tin & Tina

May 30

  • I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – Season 3

May 31

  • Mixed by Erry

Coming soon

  • Siren: Survive the Island

Start streaming on Netflix.

What’s streaming on Stan in May?

Screenshot: The Great/Hulu/Season 3 trailer, Fair Use
Screenshot: The Great/Hulu/Season 3 trailer, Fair Use

May 1

  • From – Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Superbad
  • The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
  • Drag Race España – Season 3, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

May 2

  • All American – Season 5, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Shootist
  • Padrenostro

May 3

  • Gothika
  • Maixabel

May 4

  • Lucky Hank – Season 1, Episode 8
  • Welcome to Flatch – Seasons 1-2
  • The Young Lovers

May 5

  • Power Book II: Ghost – Season 3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
  • Blindspotting – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
  • Walker – Season 3, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

May 6

  • Look Who’s Talking
  • Like A Cat on a Highway 2

May 7

  • Alice, Darling
  • Beyond The Summit

May 8

  • Godzilla: King of the Monsters
  • Godzilla (1998)

May 9

  • Last Shoot Out
  • Ordinary Happiness

May 10

  • 16 Blocks
  • The Emigrants

May 11

  • No Time To Die

May 12

  • RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 8, Episode 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
  • RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked – Season 8, Episode 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Wildfire – Seasons 1-4

May 13

  • The Great – Season 3
  • The Kids Are Alright

May 14

  • Prey For The Devil
  • Major League
  • Major League II
  • Pure Hearts

May 17

  • Nothing To Laugh About
  • Made

May 18

  • Can’t Hardly Wait
  • Boys Cry

May 19

  • Seal Team – Season 6

May 20

  • Total Recall (2012)
  • Mindcage
  • The King’s Daughter
  • Two is a Family

May 21

  • Happy as Lazzaro
  • Pumping Iron

May 23

  • Anaconda
  • Elite Squad
  • Things to Come

May 24

  • One Night in Bangkok
  • The Legendary Giulia

May 25

  • The Patriot (2000)
  • Anger Management – Seasons 1-2
  • The Last Hammer Blow

May 26

  • Run the World – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

May 27

  • Nacho – Season 1
  • Urban Legend
  • Lea

May 28

  • The Book of Eli
  • Ronda Rousey Story: Through My Father’s Eyes
  • Leopardi

May 30

  • Greenery Will Bloom Again 9 Torneranno I Prati)
  • The Desperate Riders

May 31

  • The Bone Collector
  • How I Ended This Summer

Coming soon

  • Ten Pound Poms – Season 1

Start streaming on Stan.

What’s new on Disney+ Australia in May?

the clearing disney plus
Image: Disney+

May 2

  • A Small Light – Season 1

May 3

  • Ed Sheeran: Sum of It All
  • PSY Summer Swag 2022
  • Pose – Seasons 1-3
  • WWII Secrets From Above – Season 1

May 4

  • Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
  • Star Wars: Visions – Season 2

May 5

  • Intertwined Live!
  • Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Season 2
  • Charles: In His Own Words

May 10

  • The Muppets Mayhem
  • Lambert vs Lambert – Season 1
  • Time Switch – Season 1
  • Impuros – Season 3
  • America’s Funniest Home Videos – Seasons 20-22

May 12

  • Crater

May 17

  • Secrets of Sulphur Springs – Season 3

May 19

  • White Men Can’t Jump

May 24

  • The Clearing
  • American Born Chinese
  • Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Season 2

May 25

  • The Kardashians – Season 3

May 26

  • Mafia Confidential
  • Wild Life

May 31

  • The Actress

Start watching on Disney+.

What’s streaming on Binge in May?

fear the walking dead streaming may
Image: AMC

May 1

  • Succession – Season 4, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
  • Barry – Season 4, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
  • Somebody Somewhere – Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Magnum P.I – Season 5, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
  • Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Graham Norton Show – Season 30, Episodes 9-20
  • American Pickers: Best Of – Season 5, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
  • Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 6, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
  • Casa Grande – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Looney Tunes Cartoons – Season 5, Episodes 163-171
  • The Drought – Season 1
  • Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce – Seasons 1-3
  • The Young & The Restless – Season 51, Episodes 208 (daily episodes)
  • Coronation Street – Episodes 10920 (daily episodes)
  • Emmerdale – Episode 9619 (daily episodes)
  • Eastenders – Episode 6675 (daily episodes)
  • Fletch
  • Fletch Lives
  • Balto
  • Whina
  • Maneater

May 2

  • White House Plumbers – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Blowing LA – Season 1, Finale
  • SUmmer House – Season 7, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
  • Spyders – Season 4, Episodes 1-10
  • Teen Mom UK: Next Generation – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Repair Shop – Season 6, Episodes 25-36
  • Satisfaction – Seasons 1-2
  • History Uncovered – Season 2
  • Police Ten 7 – Season 14
  • Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51
  • The Kensington Strangler
  • Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty – Season 1
  • Confess, Fletch
  • Frenzy
  • Hellfighters
  • Play Misty For Me
  • Sweet Charity
  • Punch

May 3

  • A Town Called Malice – Season 1
  • The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 13, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
  • Superman & Lois – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
  • Gotham Knights – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
  • MILF Manor – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Afterburn – Season 23, Episode 18
  • After Braveheart – Season 1
  • Hoarders – Seasons 1-5, 8-10

May 4

  • Bupkis – Season 1
  • Slip – Season 1
  • The Other Two – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Other Two – Seasons 1-2
  • Ex on the Beach – Season 6, Finale
  • Love & Death – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
  • Fired on Mars – Season 1, Episodes 5-6 (new episodes weekly)
  • Dave – Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
  • Vanderpump Rules – Season 10, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
  • Rugrats – Season 2
  • Secrets of the Lost Liners – Season 1
  • New Nurses – Season 1
  • Slammy Awards 2020 & 2022
  • Kokoda… The Spirit Lives
  • 1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed
  • Armageddon Time
  • Maixabel

May 5

  • Celebrity Gogglebox UK – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Gogglebox UK – Season 20, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Mrs Davis – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
  • Conjuring Kesha – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Curse of Oak Island – Season 10, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Diplomat – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
  • Taskmaster – Season 15, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
  • Chicago P.D. – Season 10, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)
  • Top Chef – Season 20, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
  • Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen – Season 20, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
  • Bottom Line – Season 2023, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)
  • 8 Out of 10 Cats – Season 19-22
  • FBI: Most Wanted – Season 2
  • Catfish UK – Season 3
  • History Uncovered – Season 3
  • Trail Towns – Season 2
  • Bring It to The Table – Season 1
  • The Pretend One

May 6

  • The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Carmilla
  • A Black Lady Sketch Show – Season 4, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
  • Don’t Forget The Lyrics USA – Season 5, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
  • Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 21, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
  • Live at The Metro Theatre – Angus and Julia Stones

May 7

  • The Great North – Season 3, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)

May 8

  • The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 15, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Saturday Night Live – Season 48, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)
  • Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 10, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
  • Cheeky Business – Seasons 1-2
  • Close Calls on Camera – Season 7
  • Beyond the Summit
  • The Emigrants
  • The Kids Are Alright

May 9

  • Dubai Hustle – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Paradise – Season 1
  • The Supervet – Season 5
  • Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
  • Nothing to Laugh About
  • Ordinary Happiness

May 10

  • Icons Unearthed: Fast and Furious – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023
  • 24 Hours In Police Custody – Season 5, Episodes 13-16
  • Walking Britain’s Lost Railways – Season 3
  • Bloodline Detectives – Season 2
  • Dom Hemingway
  • Pure Hearts
  • Paris Manhattan

May 11

  • Battle of Alcatraz – Season 1
  • Farmhouse Fixer – Season 1
  • MTV Family Legacy – Season 1
  • Macbeth
  • Halloween Ends
  • The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck

May 12

  • The Loud House – Season 6, Episode 24-26
  • I Met My Murderer Online – Season 1
  • Landscape Artist of the Year – Season 8
  • Justine Schofield Macao Gourmet – Season 1
  • Ainsley’s Market Menu – Season 1
  • Beat Shazam – Season 4
  • Cities of the Underworld – Season 4
  • Shame
  • Red Joan
  • Father of My Children

May 13

  • Live at the Enmore Theatre – Blondie
  • Smile

May 14

  • Unforgotten – Season 5, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

May 15

  • Fear the Walking Dead – Season 8A, Premiere (new episodes weekly)
  • Bondi Rescue – Seasons 9-10

May 16

  • Plebs – Seasons 1-5
  • Bondi Rescue – Season 11
  • Big Easy Motors – Season 1
  • Dirty Cash – Season 1
  • Tom & Jerry: Snowman’s Land

May 17

  • Bondi Rescue – Season 12
  • Churchill – Season 1
  • Would I Lie to You? – Season 15

May 18

  • Catching A Predator
  • Legends With JBL – Season 1
  • Live With Chris Jericho – Season 1
  • The Chocolate Queen – Season 3

May 19

  • Who Do You Think You Are? – Season 18, Episodes 8-11

May 20

  • The Woman King
  • A Royal Night Out

May 21

  • Adnan Syed: Overturned
  • SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone

May 22

  • Inside the Factory – Season 3
  • The Mae Young Classic – Season 1
  • Skin A&E – Season 3

May 23

  • The Mae Young Classic – Season 2
  • Inside The Factory – Season 2
  • River Hunters – Season 3
  • Too Hot For TV Presented By Jerry Springer – Season 1
  • Orphan: First Kill
  • The Infernal Machine

May 24

  • Clean It, Fix It – Season 1
  • Inside Beverly Hills: The Land of the Rich and Famous – Season 1
  • War Gamers – Season 1
  • Celebrity Family Feud – Season 8

May 25

  • Mayans M.C. – Season 5, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Gremlins: Secret of the Mogwai – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
  • Miss Scarlet & The Duke – Season 1
  • Teen Wolf – Season 5
  • Cars That Rock With Brian Johnson – Season 3
  • The Exhibit – Season 1
  • Killer – Season 2, Episodes 21-33
  • Embrace: Kids
  • Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
  • Bros
  • Carnifex

May 26

  • Porn King: The Rise & Fall of Ron Jeremy
  • Bondi Rescue – Season 13
  • Love Your Garden – Season 12
  • Huge Homes with Hugh Dennis – Season 1
  • Mud Mountain Haulers – Season 1
  • Killer – Season 2, Episodes 21-33
  • Seeking Brother Husband – Season 1
  • The Railway Children Return

May 27

  • Hell’s Highway – AC/DC

May 28

  • The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 16, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • Love to Love You: Donna Summer

May 29

  • FBoy Island – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
  • The Bold Type – Seasons 1-5
  • History’s Greatest Mysteries – Season 3, Episodes 15-17
  • The Honeymoon

May 30

  • Law & Order: SVU – Season 6
  • Something Else to Wrestle With Bruce Prichard – Season 1
  • Treasures With Bettany Hughes – Season 1
  • Hospital Diaries – Season 1
  • Triangle of Sadness

May 31

  • Bhp Newcastle: A City Within A City
  • Being Mary Tyler Moore
  • Beat Shazam – Season 5
  • Stone Cold Podcast – Season 1
  • The Hour – Season 1
  • The Visitor

Start streaming on Binge.

What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in May?

plane movie streaming may
Image: Prime Video

May 1

  • Wicker Park
  • The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
  • The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
  • The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
  • Walking Tall

May 2

  • Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much?

May 5

  • Tommy Little: Pretty Fly For A Dickhead

May 7

  • Fall
  • After Ever Happy

May 12

  • Midsommar

May 16

  • Zarna Garg: One In A Billion

May 18

  • Neighbours – Season 20, Part 1

May 19

  • Plane
  • The Wolf of Wall Street
  • The Girl Who Played With Fire
  • Edge of Tomorrow

May 20

  • The Woman King

May 23

  • Orphan: First Kill

May 24

  • James May: Oh Cook – Season 2

May 25

  • Der Greif – Season 1
  • A+

Start streaming on Prime Video.

What’s streaming on Apple TV+ in May?

prehistoric planet season 2
Image: Apple TV+

May 5

  • Silo (new episodes weekly)
  • Harriet The Spy – Season 2

May 12

  • STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie
  • City on Fire

May 17

  • High Desert

May 19

  • Stillwater – Season 3

May 22

  • Prehistoric Planet – Season 2 (new episodes all week)

May 24

  • Platonic

Start streaming on Apple TV+.

Note: This article will be updated with Paramount+’s May list when available.

If you’re still catching up on the new movies and series from April you can find that list here.

This article on what’s streaming in May has been updated since its original publish date. 

