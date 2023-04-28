Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in May

We’re coming into the cooler months, so what hot content (sorry) is our Aussie streaming services bringing us in May?
This month we’ve got period classics on Netflix and Stan with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and The Great Season 3. New Aussie original series The Clearing hits Disney+ this month and you can also check out season 2 of the epic dinosaur series Prehistoric Planet on Apple TV+.
Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in May 2023.
Table of Contents
What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in May?
May 2
- Love Village
- The Tailor
May 3
- Jewish Matchmaking
May 4
- Sanctuary
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Love Family
May 8
- Spirit Rangers – Season 2
May 9
- Hannah Gadsby: Something Special
May 10
- Dance Brothers
- Queen Cleopatra
- Missing: Dead or Alive?
May 11
- Royalteen: Princess Margrethe
- Ultraman – Season 3
- Halloween Kills
- Halloween Ends
May 12
- Black Knight
- Mulligan
- Queer Eye – Season 7
- The Mother
May 16
- Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me
- Aftertaste – Season 1
May 17
- Rhythm + Flow France – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Fanfic
- Faithfully Yours
- Working: What We Do All Day
- McGregor Forever
May 18
- XO, Kitty
- Kitti Katz
- Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune
May 19
- Muted
- Selling Sunset – Season 6
- Young, Famous & African – Season 2
- Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery
May 22
- The Creature Cases: Chapter 3
May 23
- Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
- Victim/Suspect
- Merpeople
May 24
- The Ultimatum: Queer Love (new episodes weekly)
- Hard Feelings
- Mother’s Day
May 25
- FUBAR
- Bros
May 26
- Turn of the Tide
- Barbecue Showdown – Season 2
- Blood & Gold
- Tin & Tina
May 30
- I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – Season 3
May 31
- Mixed by Erry
Coming soon
- Siren: Survive the Island
Start streaming on Netflix.
What’s streaming on Stan in May?
May 1
- From – Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Superbad
- The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society
- Drag Race España – Season 3, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)
May 2
- All American – Season 5, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)
- The Shootist
- Padrenostro
May 3
- Gothika
- Maixabel
May 4
- Lucky Hank – Season 1, Episode 8
- Welcome to Flatch – Seasons 1-2
- The Young Lovers
May 5
- Power Book II: Ghost – Season 3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Blindspotting – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- Walker – Season 3, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)
May 6
- Look Who’s Talking
- Like A Cat on a Highway 2
May 7
- Alice, Darling
- Beyond The Summit
May 8
- Godzilla: King of the Monsters
- Godzilla (1998)
May 9
- Last Shoot Out
- Ordinary Happiness
May 10
- 16 Blocks
- The Emigrants
May 11
- No Time To Die
May 12
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 8, Episode 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked – Season 8, Episode 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Wildfire – Seasons 1-4
May 13
- The Great – Season 3
- The Kids Are Alright
May 14
- Prey For The Devil
- Major League
- Major League II
- Pure Hearts
May 17
- Nothing To Laugh About
- Made
May 18
- Can’t Hardly Wait
- Boys Cry
May 19
- Seal Team – Season 6
May 20
- Total Recall (2012)
- Mindcage
- The King’s Daughter
- Two is a Family
May 21
- Happy as Lazzaro
- Pumping Iron
May 23
- Anaconda
- Elite Squad
- Things to Come
May 24
- One Night in Bangkok
- The Legendary Giulia
May 25
- The Patriot (2000)
- Anger Management – Seasons 1-2
- The Last Hammer Blow
May 26
- Run the World – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
May 27
- Nacho – Season 1
- Urban Legend
- Lea
May 28
- The Book of Eli
- Ronda Rousey Story: Through My Father’s Eyes
- Leopardi
May 30
- Greenery Will Bloom Again 9 Torneranno I Prati)
- The Desperate Riders
May 31
- The Bone Collector
- How I Ended This Summer
Coming soon
- Ten Pound Poms – Season 1
Start streaming on Stan.
What’s new on Disney+ Australia in May?
May 2
- A Small Light – Season 1
May 3
- Ed Sheeran: Sum of It All
- PSY Summer Swag 2022
- Pose – Seasons 1-3
- WWII Secrets From Above – Season 1
May 4
- Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures
- Star Wars: Visions – Season 2
May 5
- Intertwined Live!
- Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Season 2
- Charles: In His Own Words
May 10
- The Muppets Mayhem
- Lambert vs Lambert – Season 1
- Time Switch – Season 1
- Impuros – Season 3
- America’s Funniest Home Videos – Seasons 20-22
May 12
- Crater
May 17
- Secrets of Sulphur Springs – Season 3
May 19
- White Men Can’t Jump
May 24
- The Clearing
- American Born Chinese
- Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Season 2
May 25
- The Kardashians – Season 3
May 26
- Mafia Confidential
- Wild Life
May 31
- The Actress
Start watching on Disney+.
What’s streaming on Binge in May?
May 1
- Succession – Season 4, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Barry – Season 4, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Somebody Somewhere – Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Magnum P.I – Season 5, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Graham Norton Show – Season 30, Episodes 9-20
- American Pickers: Best Of – Season 5, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- The Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 6, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)
- Casa Grande – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Looney Tunes Cartoons – Season 5, Episodes 163-171
- The Drought – Season 1
- Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce – Seasons 1-3
- The Young & The Restless – Season 51, Episodes 208 (daily episodes)
- Coronation Street – Episodes 10920 (daily episodes)
- Emmerdale – Episode 9619 (daily episodes)
- Eastenders – Episode 6675 (daily episodes)
- Fletch
- Fletch Lives
- Balto
- Whina
- Maneater
May 2
- White House Plumbers – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Blowing LA – Season 1, Finale
- SUmmer House – Season 7, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- Spyders – Season 4, Episodes 1-10
- Teen Mom UK: Next Generation – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)
- The Repair Shop – Season 6, Episodes 25-36
- Satisfaction – Seasons 1-2
- History Uncovered – Season 2
- Police Ten 7 – Season 14
- Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51
- The Kensington Strangler
- Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty – Season 1
- Confess, Fletch
- Frenzy
- Hellfighters
- Play Misty For Me
- Sweet Charity
- Punch
May 3
- A Town Called Malice – Season 1
- The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 13, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Superman & Lois – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- Gotham Knights – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)
- MILF Manor – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- Afterburn – Season 23, Episode 18
- After Braveheart – Season 1
- Hoarders – Seasons 1-5, 8-10
May 4
- Bupkis – Season 1
- Slip – Season 1
- The Other Two – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Other Two – Seasons 1-2
- Ex on the Beach – Season 6, Finale
- Love & Death – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Fired on Mars – Season 1, Episodes 5-6 (new episodes weekly)
- Dave – Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Vanderpump Rules – Season 10, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)
- Rugrats – Season 2
- Secrets of the Lost Liners – Season 1
- New Nurses – Season 1
- Slammy Awards 2020 & 2022
- Kokoda… The Spirit Lives
- 1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed
- Armageddon Time
- Maixabel
May 5
- Celebrity Gogglebox UK – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Gogglebox UK – Season 20, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Mrs Davis – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Conjuring Kesha – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)
- The Curse of Oak Island – Season 10, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)
- The Diplomat – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Taskmaster – Season 15, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)
- Chicago P.D. – Season 10, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)
- Top Chef – Season 20, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen – Season 20, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)
- Bottom Line – Season 2023, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)
- 8 Out of 10 Cats – Season 19-22
- FBI: Most Wanted – Season 2
- Catfish UK – Season 3
- History Uncovered – Season 3
- Trail Towns – Season 2
- Bring It to The Table – Season 1
- The Pretend One
May 6
- The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Carmilla
- A Black Lady Sketch Show – Season 4, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)
- Don’t Forget The Lyrics USA – Season 5, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)
- Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 21, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)
- Live at The Metro Theatre – Angus and Julia Stones
May 7
- The Great North – Season 3, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)
May 8
- The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 15, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Saturday Night Live – Season 48, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 10, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)
- Cheeky Business – Seasons 1-2
- Close Calls on Camera – Season 7
- Beyond the Summit
- The Emigrants
- The Kids Are Alright
May 9
- Dubai Hustle – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Paradise – Season 1
- The Supervet – Season 5
- Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank
- Nothing to Laugh About
- Ordinary Happiness
May 10
- Icons Unearthed: Fast and Furious – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)
- MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023
- 24 Hours In Police Custody – Season 5, Episodes 13-16
- Walking Britain’s Lost Railways – Season 3
- Bloodline Detectives – Season 2
- Dom Hemingway
- Pure Hearts
- Paris Manhattan
May 11
- Battle of Alcatraz – Season 1
- Farmhouse Fixer – Season 1
- MTV Family Legacy – Season 1
- Macbeth
- Halloween Ends
- The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck
May 12
- The Loud House – Season 6, Episode 24-26
- I Met My Murderer Online – Season 1
- Landscape Artist of the Year – Season 8
- Justine Schofield Macao Gourmet – Season 1
- Ainsley’s Market Menu – Season 1
- Beat Shazam – Season 4
- Cities of the Underworld – Season 4
- Shame
- Red Joan
- Father of My Children
May 13
- Live at the Enmore Theatre – Blondie
- Smile
May 14
- Unforgotten – Season 5, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
May 15
- Fear the Walking Dead – Season 8A, Premiere (new episodes weekly)
- Bondi Rescue – Seasons 9-10
May 16
- Plebs – Seasons 1-5
- Bondi Rescue – Season 11
- Big Easy Motors – Season 1
- Dirty Cash – Season 1
- Tom & Jerry: Snowman’s Land
May 17
- Bondi Rescue – Season 12
- Churchill – Season 1
- Would I Lie to You? – Season 15
May 18
- Catching A Predator
- Legends With JBL – Season 1
- Live With Chris Jericho – Season 1
- The Chocolate Queen – Season 3
May 19
- Who Do You Think You Are? – Season 18, Episodes 8-11
May 20
- The Woman King
- A Royal Night Out
May 21
- Adnan Syed: Overturned
- SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone
May 22
- Inside the Factory – Season 3
- The Mae Young Classic – Season 1
- Skin A&E – Season 3
May 23
- The Mae Young Classic – Season 2
- Inside The Factory – Season 2
- River Hunters – Season 3
- Too Hot For TV Presented By Jerry Springer – Season 1
- Orphan: First Kill
- The Infernal Machine
May 24
- Clean It, Fix It – Season 1
- Inside Beverly Hills: The Land of the Rich and Famous – Season 1
- War Gamers – Season 1
- Celebrity Family Feud – Season 8
May 25
- Mayans M.C. – Season 5, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Gremlins: Secret of the Mogwai – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)
- Miss Scarlet & The Duke – Season 1
- Teen Wolf – Season 5
- Cars That Rock With Brian Johnson – Season 3
- The Exhibit – Season 1
- Killer – Season 2, Episodes 21-33
- Embrace: Kids
- Mrs Harris Goes to Paris
- Bros
- Carnifex
May 26
- Porn King: The Rise & Fall of Ron Jeremy
- Bondi Rescue – Season 13
- Love Your Garden – Season 12
- Huge Homes with Hugh Dennis – Season 1
- Mud Mountain Haulers – Season 1
- Killer – Season 2, Episodes 21-33
- Seeking Brother Husband – Season 1
- The Railway Children Return
May 27
- Hell’s Highway – AC/DC
May 28
- The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 16, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- Love to Love You: Donna Summer
May 29
- FBoy Island – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)
- The Bold Type – Seasons 1-5
- History’s Greatest Mysteries – Season 3, Episodes 15-17
- The Honeymoon
May 30
- Law & Order: SVU – Season 6
- Something Else to Wrestle With Bruce Prichard – Season 1
- Treasures With Bettany Hughes – Season 1
- Hospital Diaries – Season 1
- Triangle of Sadness
May 31
- Bhp Newcastle: A City Within A City
- Being Mary Tyler Moore
- Beat Shazam – Season 5
- Stone Cold Podcast – Season 1
- The Hour – Season 1
- The Visitor
Start streaming on Binge.
What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in May?
May 1
- Wicker Park
- The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
- The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug
- The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies
- Walking Tall
May 2
- Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much?
May 5
- Tommy Little: Pretty Fly For A Dickhead
May 7
- Fall
- After Ever Happy
May 12
- Midsommar
May 16
- Zarna Garg: One In A Billion
May 18
- Neighbours – Season 20, Part 1
May 19
- Plane
- The Wolf of Wall Street
- The Girl Who Played With Fire
- Edge of Tomorrow
May 20
- The Woman King
May 23
- Orphan: First Kill
May 24
- James May: Oh Cook – Season 2
May 25
- Der Greif – Season 1
- A+
Start streaming on Prime Video.
What’s streaming on Apple TV+ in May?
May 5
- Silo (new episodes weekly)
- Harriet The Spy – Season 2
May 12
- STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- City on Fire
May 17
- High Desert
May 19
- Stillwater – Season 3
May 22
- Prehistoric Planet – Season 2 (new episodes all week)
May 24
- Platonic
Start streaming on Apple TV+.
Note: This article will be updated with Paramount+’s May list when available.
If you’re still catching up on the new movies and series from April you can find that list here.
This article on what’s streaming in May has been updated since its original publish date.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in