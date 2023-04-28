Everything Coming to Netflix, Stan, Prime Video, Disney+, Binge, Apple TV+ and Paramount+ in May

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We’re coming into the cooler months, so what hot content (sorry) is our Aussie streaming services bringing us in May?

This month we’ve got period classics on Netflix and Stan with Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story and The Great Season 3. New Aussie original series The Clearing hits Disney+ this month and you can also check out season 2 of the epic dinosaur series Prehistoric Planet on Apple TV+.

Here’s everything you can find streaming on Netflix, Stan, Binge, Disney+, Apple TV+, Paramount+ and Prime Video in May 2023.

What’s streaming on Netflix Australia in May?

May 2

Love Village

The Tailor

May 3

Jewish Matchmaking

May 4

Sanctuary

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Love Family

May 8

Spirit Rangers – Season 2

May 9

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special

May 10

Dance Brothers

Queen Cleopatra

Missing: Dead or Alive?

May 11

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe

Ultraman – Season 3

Halloween Kills

Halloween Ends

May 12

Black Knight

Mulligan

Queer Eye – Season 7

The Mother

May 16

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me

Aftertaste – Season 1

May 17

Rhythm + Flow France – Season 2 (new episodes weekly)

Fanfic

Faithfully Yours

Working: What We Do All Day

McGregor Forever

May 18

XO, Kitty

Kitti Katz

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune

May 19

Muted

Selling Sunset – Season 6

Young, Famous & African – Season 2

Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery

May 22

The Creature Cases: Chapter 3

May 23

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer

Victim/Suspect

Merpeople

May 24

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (new episodes weekly)

Hard Feelings

Mother’s Day

May 25

FUBAR

Bros

May 26

Turn of the Tide

Barbecue Showdown – Season 2

Blood & Gold

Tin & Tina

May 30

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson – Season 3

May 31

Mixed by Erry

Coming soon

Siren: Survive the Island

Start streaming on Netflix.

What’s streaming on Stan in May?

May 1

From – Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Superbad

The Guernsey Literary and Potato Peel Pie Society

Drag Race España – Season 3, Episode 3 (new episodes weekly)

May 2

All American – Season 5, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)

The Shootist

Padrenostro

May 3

Gothika

Maixabel

May 4

Lucky Hank – Season 1, Episode 8

Welcome to Flatch – Seasons 1-2

The Young Lovers

May 5

Power Book II: Ghost – Season 3, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Blindspotting – Season 2, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

Walker – Season 3, Episode 17 (new episodes weekly)

May 6

Look Who’s Talking

Like A Cat on a Highway 2

May 7

Alice, Darling

Beyond The Summit

May 8

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Godzilla (1998)

May 9

Last Shoot Out

Ordinary Happiness

May 10

16 Blocks

The Emigrants

May 11

No Time To Die

May 12

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars – Season 8, Episode 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Untucked – Season 8, Episode 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Wildfire – Seasons 1-4

May 13

The Great – Season 3

The Kids Are Alright

May 14

Prey For The Devil

Major League

Major League II

Pure Hearts

May 17

Nothing To Laugh About

Made

May 18

Can’t Hardly Wait

Boys Cry

May 19

Seal Team – Season 6

May 20

Total Recall (2012)

Mindcage

The King’s Daughter

Two is a Family

May 21

Happy as Lazzaro

Pumping Iron

May 23

Anaconda

Elite Squad

Things to Come

May 24

One Night in Bangkok

The Legendary Giulia

May 25

The Patriot (2000)

Anger Management – Seasons 1-2

The Last Hammer Blow

May 26

Run the World – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

May 27

Nacho – Season 1

Urban Legend

Lea

May 28

The Book of Eli

Ronda Rousey Story: Through My Father’s Eyes

Leopardi

May 30

Greenery Will Bloom Again 9 Torneranno I Prati)

The Desperate Riders

May 31

The Bone Collector

How I Ended This Summer

Coming soon

Ten Pound Poms – Season 1

Start streaming on Stan.

What’s new on Disney+ Australia in May?

May 2

A Small Light – Season 1

May 3

Ed Sheeran: Sum of It All

PSY Summer Swag 2022

Pose – Seasons 1-3

WWII Secrets From Above – Season 1

May 4

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures

Star Wars: Visions – Season 2

May 5

Intertwined Live!

Taste the Nation with Padma Lakshmi – Season 2

Charles: In His Own Words

May 10

The Muppets Mayhem

Lambert vs Lambert – Season 1

Time Switch – Season 1

Impuros – Season 3

America’s Funniest Home Videos – Seasons 20-22

May 12

Crater

May 17

Secrets of Sulphur Springs – Season 3

May 19

White Men Can’t Jump

May 24

The Clearing

American Born Chinese

Chip ‘n’ Dale: Park Life – Season 2

May 25

The Kardashians – Season 3

May 26

Mafia Confidential

Wild Life

May 31

The Actress

Start watching on Disney+.

What’s streaming on Binge in May?

May 1

Succession – Season 4, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Barry – Season 4, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Somebody Somewhere – Season 2, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Magnum P.I – Season 5, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Gordon Ramsay’s Next Level Chef – Season 2, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Graham Norton Show – Season 30, Episodes 9-20

American Pickers: Best Of – Season 5, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

The Great Cookbook Challenge with Jamie Oliver – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation – Season 6, Episode 11 (new episodes weekly)

Casa Grande – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Looney Tunes Cartoons – Season 5, Episodes 163-171

The Drought – Season 1

Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce – Seasons 1-3

The Young & The Restless – Season 51, Episodes 208 (daily episodes)

Coronation Street – Episodes 10920 (daily episodes)

Emmerdale – Episode 9619 (daily episodes)

Eastenders – Episode 6675 (daily episodes)

Fletch

Fletch Lives

Balto

Whina

Maneater

May 2

White House Plumbers – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Blowing LA – Season 1, Finale

SUmmer House – Season 7, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

Spyders – Season 4, Episodes 1-10

Teen Mom UK: Next Generation – Season 1, Episode 5 (new episodes weekly)

The Repair Shop – Season 6, Episodes 25-36

Satisfaction – Seasons 1-2

History Uncovered – Season 2

Police Ten 7 – Season 14

Jay Blades: Learning to Read at 51

The Kensington Strangler

Murdaugh Murders: Deadly Dynasty – Season 1

Confess, Fletch

Frenzy

Hellfighters

Play Misty For Me

Sweet Charity

Punch

May 3

A Town Called Malice – Season 1

The Real Housewives of New Jersey – Season 13, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Superman & Lois – Season 3, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

Gotham Knights – Season 1, Episode 7 (new episodes weekly)

MILF Manor – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

Afterburn – Season 23, Episode 18

After Braveheart – Season 1

Hoarders – Seasons 1-5, 8-10

May 4

Bupkis – Season 1

Slip – Season 1

The Other Two – Season 3, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Other Two – Seasons 1-2

Ex on the Beach – Season 6, Finale

Love & Death – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Fired on Mars – Season 1, Episodes 5-6 (new episodes weekly)

Dave – Season 3, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Vanderpump Rules – Season 10, Episode 13 (new episodes weekly)

Rugrats – Season 2

Secrets of the Lost Liners – Season 1

New Nurses – Season 1

Slammy Awards 2020 & 2022

Kokoda… The Spirit Lives

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed

Armageddon Time

Maixabel

May 5

Celebrity Gogglebox UK – Season 4, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Gogglebox UK – Season 20, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Mrs Davis – Season 1, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Conjuring Kesha – Season 1, Episode 2 (new episodes weekly)

The Curse of Oak Island – Season 10, Episode 12 (new episodes weekly)

The Diplomat – Season 1, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Taskmaster – Season 15, Episode 6 (new episodes weekly)

Chicago P.D. – Season 10, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)

Top Chef – Season 20, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen – Season 20, Episode 8 (new episodes weekly)

Bottom Line – Season 2023, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)

8 Out of 10 Cats – Season 19-22

FBI: Most Wanted – Season 2

Catfish UK – Season 3

History Uncovered – Season 3

Trail Towns – Season 2

Bring It to The Table – Season 1

The Pretend One

May 6

The Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Carmilla

A Black Lady Sketch Show – Season 4, Episode 4 (new episodes weekly)

Don’t Forget The Lyrics USA – Season 5, Episode 9 (new episodes weekly)

Real Time With Bill Maher – Season 21, Episode 14 (new episodes weekly)

Live at The Metro Theatre – Angus and Julia Stones

May 7

The Great North – Season 3, Episode 18 (new episodes weekly)

May 8

The Real Housewives of Atlanta – Season 15, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Saturday Night Live – Season 48, Episode 19 (new episodes weekly)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – Season 10, Episode 10 (new episodes weekly)

Cheeky Business – Seasons 1-2

Close Calls on Camera – Season 7

Beyond the Summit

The Emigrants

The Kids Are Alright

May 9

Dubai Hustle – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Paradise – Season 1

The Supervet – Season 5

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Nothing to Laugh About

Ordinary Happiness

May 10

Icons Unearthed: Fast and Furious – Season 1 (new episodes weekly)

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2023

24 Hours In Police Custody – Season 5, Episodes 13-16

Walking Britain’s Lost Railways – Season 3

Bloodline Detectives – Season 2

Dom Hemingway

Pure Hearts

Paris Manhattan

May 11

Battle of Alcatraz – Season 1

Farmhouse Fixer – Season 1

MTV Family Legacy – Season 1

Macbeth

Halloween Ends

The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck

May 12

The Loud House – Season 6, Episode 24-26

I Met My Murderer Online – Season 1

Landscape Artist of the Year – Season 8

Justine Schofield Macao Gourmet – Season 1

Ainsley’s Market Menu – Season 1

Beat Shazam – Season 4

Cities of the Underworld – Season 4

Shame

Red Joan

Father of My Children

May 13

Live at the Enmore Theatre – Blondie

Smile

May 14

Unforgotten – Season 5, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

May 15

Fear the Walking Dead – Season 8A, Premiere (new episodes weekly)

Bondi Rescue – Seasons 9-10

May 16

Plebs – Seasons 1-5

Bondi Rescue – Season 11

Big Easy Motors – Season 1

Dirty Cash – Season 1

Tom & Jerry: Snowman’s Land

May 17

Bondi Rescue – Season 12

Churchill – Season 1

Would I Lie to You? – Season 15

May 18

Catching A Predator

Legends With JBL – Season 1

Live With Chris Jericho – Season 1

The Chocolate Queen – Season 3

May 19

Who Do You Think You Are? – Season 18, Episodes 8-11

May 20

The Woman King

A Royal Night Out

May 21

Adnan Syed: Overturned

SpongeBob SquarePants Presents The Tidal Zone

May 22

Inside the Factory – Season 3

The Mae Young Classic – Season 1

Skin A&E – Season 3

May 23

The Mae Young Classic – Season 2

Inside The Factory – Season 2

River Hunters – Season 3

Too Hot For TV Presented By Jerry Springer – Season 1

Orphan: First Kill

The Infernal Machine

May 24

Clean It, Fix It – Season 1

Inside Beverly Hills: The Land of the Rich and Famous – Season 1

War Gamers – Season 1

Celebrity Family Feud – Season 8

May 25

Mayans M.C. – Season 5, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Gremlins: Secret of the Mogwai – Season 1, Episodes 1-2 (new episodes weekly)

Miss Scarlet & The Duke – Season 1

Teen Wolf – Season 5

Cars That Rock With Brian Johnson – Season 3

The Exhibit – Season 1

Killer – Season 2, Episodes 21-33

Embrace: Kids

Mrs Harris Goes to Paris

Bros

Carnifex

May 26

Porn King: The Rise & Fall of Ron Jeremy

Bondi Rescue – Season 13

Love Your Garden – Season 12

Huge Homes with Hugh Dennis – Season 1

Mud Mountain Haulers – Season 1

Killer – Season 2, Episodes 21-33

Seeking Brother Husband – Season 1

The Railway Children Return

May 27

Hell’s Highway – AC/DC

May 28

The Real Housewives of Cheshire – Season 16, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

Love to Love You: Donna Summer

May 29

FBoy Island – Season 1, Episode 1 (new episodes weekly)

The Bold Type – Seasons 1-5

History’s Greatest Mysteries – Season 3, Episodes 15-17

The Honeymoon

May 30

Law & Order: SVU – Season 6

Something Else to Wrestle With Bruce Prichard – Season 1

Treasures With Bettany Hughes – Season 1

Hospital Diaries – Season 1

Triangle of Sadness

May 31

Bhp Newcastle: A City Within A City

Being Mary Tyler Moore

Beat Shazam – Season 5

Stone Cold Podcast – Season 1

The Hour – Season 1

The Visitor

Start streaming on Binge.

What’s streaming on Prime Video Australia in May?

May 1

Wicker Park

The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey

The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug

The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies

Walking Tall

May 2

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much?

May 5

Tommy Little: Pretty Fly For A Dickhead

May 7

Fall

After Ever Happy

May 12

Midsommar

May 16

Zarna Garg: One In A Billion

May 18

Neighbours – Season 20, Part 1

May 19

Plane

The Wolf of Wall Street

The Girl Who Played With Fire

Edge of Tomorrow

May 20

The Woman King

May 23

Orphan: First Kill

May 24

James May: Oh Cook – Season 2

May 25

Der Greif – Season 1

A+

Start streaming on Prime Video.

What’s streaming on Apple TV+ in May?

May 5

Silo (new episodes weekly)

Harriet The Spy – Season 2

May 12

STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie

City on Fire

May 17

High Desert

May 19

Stillwater – Season 3

May 22

Prehistoric Planet – Season 2 (new episodes all week)

May 24

Platonic

Start streaming on Apple TV+.

Note: This article will be updated with Paramount+’s May list when available.

If you’re still catching up on the new movies and series from April you can find that list here.

This article on what’s streaming in May has been updated since its original publish date.