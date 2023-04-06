Yes, McDonald’s Is Open for the Easter Weekend

“Is McDonald’s open on Good Friday?” “What about Easter Sunday?” “Is it open on Easter Monday?”

These are questions our intrepid reporters get asked every April. Personally, we’re not sure how anybody could have room for a Big Mac and fries after all those chocolate eggs – but some Aussies have prodigious appetites.

Whether you’re visiting family, attending a religious service or going on holiday, the Easter break usually involves some driving.

This means a quick ‘n’ easy drive-thru meal is probably on the menu – with McDonald’s being the most ubiquitous option.

Happily, we can confirm that most McDonald’s restaurants will indeed be open between April 7 and April 10, including Good Friday and Easter Sunday. Hurrah!

Here’s the official statement from Ronald himself (well, one of his representatives, anyway.)

The vast majority of our restaurants trade as usual over the Easter Long Weekend, with the exception of those that are situated within shopping centres.

At least, that’s what they told us last time, so we can presume nothing has changed.

Closing times vary depending on location, but you can expect normal trading hours from your local outlet.

If you’re heading to the Royal Easter Show, you might want to skip the neon hotdogs and get this on the way home instead. It’s always a safe bet, plus the drive-thru is perfect for a quick stop if the rain continues.

McDonald’s doesn’t currently sell any Easter eggs, but you can pick up a delicious treat from the golden arches in the form of hot cross buns or the latest dessert, the Maltesers McFlurry. If the Easter Bunny isn’t kind to you, Ronald McDonald has got your back.

If you’re wondering what other food, entertainment and retail outlets are open over the Easter long weekend, we’ve collected a list of options for you here.

This article on McDonald’s at Easter has been updated since its original publish date.