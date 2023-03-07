Air-Fried Bananas Are My New Favourite Dessert

If you’re looking for some new, quick and easy desserts to try out, why don’t you give this recipe for air-fried bananas a go? This recipe is not only super easy to make, but it also looks like it tastes bloody amazing.

From making hashbrowns to lasagna, it’s no secret that the air fryer can do all things. But please, don’t use it as a toaster, it won’t end well for you.

Enough chatter, let’s get into this air-fried banana recipe.

Air-fried banana recipe

This recipe comes from the legends at Dipped Tampa, who have other incredible recipes you should check out.

What you’ll need to make the air-fried banana recipe:

1 banana

Cinnamon sugar

Vanilla ice cream

Caramel syrup (or honey).

Directions:

Slice the banana in half vertically Sprinkle the tops with cinnamon sugar Air-fry at 200°C for around 8 minutes or until golden Top with vanilla ice cream and drizzle some caramel sauce or honey or even maple syrup. Whatever floats your boat, really.

And that’s it! All you need to do to make the most heavenly air-fried banana dessert.

You can even make your own ice cream in the air fryer too if you wanted to take these to the next level.

If you’d like to follow along with the recipe, we’ve added the video below for you.

Look how delicious that looks, seriously my mouth is watering just watching that video.

This air-fried banana recipe is perfect for all seasons. The ice cream will cool you down in the hot summers (or hot autumn days we’ve been having lately) and the warm banana will keep you cozy during winter. So basically, it’s the perfect dessert.

