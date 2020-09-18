The Top Air Fryers To Boost Your Kitchen Cred

Fried food tastes better. The only downside is paying for that delicious fried goodness in calories post meal. Which is where air fryers come in: Take out the oil, use convection to fry food and you can have (almost) guilt free fried deliciousness. There’s a lot of choice out there, so we’ve rounded up our best picks for your kitchen:

READ MORE 7 Reasons Why You Should Have a Pressure Cooker in Your Kitchen

Capacity can be problematic with air fryers. Some are purpose designed for smaller kitchens and some to feed a family. So if you want versatility it makes sense to go bigger on capacity, which means you can have as many french fries as you like.

A common difference in air fryer price points is how fast they heat your food. Pay more and typically it’ll heat things up faster. Tefal’s Air Boost Technology makes frying seriously fast. On top of that, the patented non-stick makes cleaning a breeze.

Defrosting is frustrating. It takes too long, things come out soggy and you’ve also got to avoid giving yourself food poisoning by not cooking something through. The Max Crisp technology in this Fryer helps defrost things in minutes and ensures the final product is fantastic every time.

Frying with oil can be hazardous. You need to keep your eyes on it at all times, be careful what you place around it, and that doesn’t exactly make for a relaxed evening. Decent air fryers come with easy timer settings, so you can leave it frying your food and claim back time doing something you prefer other than watching the food fry. Unless you’re into that, of course.

As much fun as it is playing at Masterchef, all those appliances can take up a lot of room. Space conscious shoppers can find compact air fryers though: They can live on the counter or tuck neatly away in a cupboard when you’re not getting your tempura vegetable fix.

As Lifehacker editors we write about stuff we like and think you'll like too. Lifehacker often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.