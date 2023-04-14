Try This 100-Year-Old Recipe For Perfect, Chewy Anzac Biscuits

Anzac Day is around the corner, friends and that means a few different things. The national day of remembrance is a date where Aussies and New Zealanders alike stop to reflect and commemorate the service and contribution of those who have fought for their country. It’s also – naturally – a pretty fitting excuse to whip up a batch of Anzac biscuits.
If you’re looking to do just that, let us help. Thanks to the team at Uncle Tobys, we’ve got a 100-year-old recipe for perfect Anzac biscuits for you.
Here’s how to make perfect Anzac biscuits at home.
100-year-old Anzac biscuit recipe
Makes 15 Anzac biscuits
What you’ll need for this Anzac biscuits recipe:
- 1 ¼ cups of plain flour, sifted
- 1 cup Uncle Tobys Traditional Oats
- ½ cup caster sugar
- ¾ cup desiccated coconut
- 150g unsalted butter, chopped
- 2 tablespoons golden syrup
- 1½ tablespoons boiling water
- ½ teaspoon bicarb soda
Directions for this Anzac biscuits recipe:
- Preheat oven to 170°C.
- Place the flour, oats, sugar and coconut in a large bowl and stir to combine.
- In a small saucepan place the golden syrup and butter and stir over low heat until the butter has fully melted.
- Mix the bicarb soda with 1½ tablespoons boiling water and add to the golden syrup mixture. It will bubble whilst you are stirring together so remove from the heat.
- Pour into the dry ingredients and mix together until fully combined. Roll tablespoonfuls of mixture into balls and place on baking trays lined with non-stick baking paper, pressing down on the tops to flatten slightly.
- Bake for 12 minutes or until golden brown.
Oh, and if you’re wondering, this recipe is for the chewy variety of Anzac biscuit – i.e. the only kind I want to know about. If you decide to give them a go, let us know how you find the recipe in the comments section below.
This article on Anzac biscuit recipes has been updated since its original publish date.