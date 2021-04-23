What’s Open Over the Anzac Day Weekend This Year?

Anzac Day for 2021 is this coming Sunday. For some, that means a long weekend and for others, it simply represents a day to pay your respects over the course of a regular old weekend.

Irrespective of whether or not your state or territory is set to recognise Anzac Day with a public holiday on Monday, you should expect some changes to trading hours and public events on this national date.

We thought we’d help out by listing out what you should expect to be open on Anzac Day and Monday, April 26.

Let’s dive in, shall we?

Where can I find an Anzac Day service?

To start, Anzac Day services and marches will look a little different this year due to COVID-19 safety protocols. However, each state and territory still has events in place to honour the service and sacrifice of those who have fought for their country.

ACT

The traditional march has been cancelled in Canberra. Instead, a limited parade for 200 participants will be held.

RSL encourages those who are unable to attend to honour veterans by participating in Light Up the Dawn, instead. At 6:00 am on April 25, Australians are invited to light a candle, or pay their respects how they see fit from their homes. More details here.

NSW

Sydney’s official Anzac Day Dawn Service is set to run this year. It is a ticketed event, however, and all tickets have been allocated. The service starts at the Cenotaph in Martin Place from 4:30 am.

The Anzac Day March will begin Sydney’s CBD from 9:00 am. It will also be broadcast on the ABC and iView, along with being streamed live on RSL NSW’s Facebook page.

VIC

The Melbourne Dawn Service is a ticketed event at the Shine for 2021 – all tickets have been allocated. The service will be broadcast on ABC and live-streamed on RSL Victoria’s Facebook page at 5.40 am.

Melbourne’s Anzac Day CBD march to the Shrine of Remembrance has been restricted to 5,500 veteran participants. This too will be broadcast on ABC and live-streamed on social media.

QLD

Queensland will hold an ANZAC Day Dawn Service at the Shrine of Remembrance in Brisbane from 4:42 am. This event has unrestricted public access.

More here.

SA

As the ABC reports, South Australia imposed a limit of 2,500 people on their ticketed (free) Dawn Service at the National War Memorial on North Terrace. Those tickets are now exhausted.

The Anzac Day March will begin at 9:30 am but is only accessible to veterans and families of those marching.

NT

There are a number of commemoration events set to roll out across the Northern Territory. In Darwin, the Dawn Service will begin at 6:00 am in Darwin Cenotaph, and from 9:oo am the Anzac Day March will run from the Esplanade end of Knuckey Street.

Details here.

TAS

Across Tasmania there are a number of Anzac Day events planned for 2021. In Hobart, the Dawn Service will begin at 6:00 am at the Cenotaph. ABC reports numbers have been restricted to 3,000.

The Anzac Day march is confirmed for this year but is limited to veterans and members of the service defence force.

More here.

WA

Perth’s Dawn Service is limited to 10,000 people this year with registration required for attendance. The Dawn Service will start at the State War Memorial in Kings Park at 6:00 am.

The Anzac Day March will begin from Barrack St and St Georges Tce at 9:00 am.

More here.

Supermarket trading hours for Anzac Day weekend

Supermarkets across Australia will see different trading hours over the Anzac Day period, with hours varying according to state and location.

Coles confirmed the following hours:

NSW

Anzac Day: Open 1:00 pm – close

VIC

Anzac Day: Open 1:00 pm – close

TAS

Anzac Day: Open 12:30 – close

ACT

Anzac Day: Open 1:00 pm – close

SA

Anzac Day: CBD, Metro stores – 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm with some exceptions; Regional stores 12pm – close

Anzac Monday: CBD stores open 11:00 am – 5:00 pm; Metro stores closed; Regional stores varied

QLD

Anzac Day: Metro stores closed; Regional stores varied

Anzac Monday: Varied hours, some closures (check with your local supermarket)

WA

Anzac Day: Metro stores closed; Regional stores varied

Anzac Monday: Metro stores open 8:00 am – 6:00 pm; Regional stores varied

NT

Anzac Day: Open 12:00 pm-close

Anzac Monday: Open 8:00 am – 8:00 pm

Most Coles Express stores are open Across Anzac Day and Anzac Monday.

Coles Liquor 2021 Anzac Day Trading Hours

NSW: All stores open from 1:00 pm

ACT: All stores open from 1:00 pm (exception of Chisholm open at 12pm)

Queensland: Select stores open from 1:00 pm

Victoria: Select open from 12:00 pm or 1:00 pm

South Australia: Select open from 12:00 pm

NT: All stores open from 1:00 pm

Western Australia: Select open from 12:00 pm

Woolies and ALDI stores appear to have a similar structure to their hours over the weekend.

NSW, ACT and VIC Woolworths stores are set to open at 1:00 pm on Anzac Day, and standard trading hours on Monday, April 16. QLD and WA stores are mostly closed on Anzac Day and have varied hours on April 26. SA and NT stores open at 12:00 pm on Anzac Day (with some exceptions). SA trading hours are varied on April 26 and in NT stores are open 8:00 am – 8:00 pm on the 26th.

ALDI hours don’t vary too much from the above, just that NSW and ACT stores open at 1:15 pm on Anzac Day. WA stores will open on Anzac Day from 11:00 am with varied hours on the 26th.

All in all, your best bet is to check with your local supermarket to make sure.

Other businesses

The general rule when it comes to Anzac Day is that trading hours are not permitted to begin before 1:00 pm. There are some exceptions, and certain states may approach this a little differently but if you’re unsure, keep that time in mind as a guide.

These restrictions usually do not impact restaurants, cafes, chemists, and petrol stations – again, the rules vary slightly depending on where you’re based – but it’s always a good idea to check before making plans.