ANZAC Day 2022: Everything You Need to Know, From Dawn Services to Trading Hours

Anzac Day for 2022 is set for Monday, April 25. This means the national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand will be recognised as a public holiday across Australia this year. (That is not always the case.)

With that considered, you should expect some changes to trading hours and public events on this national date. We thought we’d help out by listing out what events will be running, and what you should expect to be open on Anzac Day in 2022.

Where can I find an Anzac Day service?

ACT

Much like 2021, this year’s Anzac services in Canberra look a little different to usual. ACT RSL has shared that because of development works at the Australian War Memorial, the National Ceremony will not run mid-morning as is tradition. However, the date will be observed still, with the below events:

Below is quoted from the ACT RSL website.

From 4:30 am, representatives of the armed forces will read excerpts from letters and diaries of Australians who have experienced war first-hand.

The Dawn Service is an informal standing ceremony and will begin at 5:30 am. The ceremony includes the laying of wreaths on behalf of Australia and New Zealand symbolising the unity of ANZAC.

The ACT Branch of the RSL will conduct the veteran’s march through the western grounds of the Memorial from 9:30 am.

The Anzac Day Last Post Ceremony are held that evening in the Commemorative Area at 4.45 pm. This ceremony will include the official wreath-laying by veteran association members and representatives. Tickets to attend the Last Post Ceremony will be available to book on the Memorial website.

More details here.

NSW

Sydney’s official Anzac Day Dawn Service is set to run as per usual this year. The Dawn Service will be held at the Cenotaph in Martin Place Sydney on April 25 at 4:30 am.

VIC

In Melbourne, it has also been announced that the Anzac Day Dawn Service will return to its traditional format in 2022. The Melbourne Dawn Service at the Shrine of Remembrance will begin at 5:30 am.

QLD

Queensland will hold an ANZAC Day Dawn Service at the Shrine of Remembrance in Brisbane from 4:28 am. This event has unrestricted public access. It is suggested that attendees arrive no later than 3:30 am. More here.

SA

In Adelaide, the Anzac Day Dawn Service at the National War Memorial will begin at 6:00 am in 2022. There will be no limits on guest attendance.

NT

For those in Darwin, there will be a Dawn Service held at the Darwin Cenotaph, the Esplanade at 6:00 am. Details here.

TAS

In Tasmania, you’ll find Hobart’s Dawn Service running at Hobart Cenotaph, Queens Domain from 6:00 am.

The following COVID-safe practices will be observed during events across the state:

The below is quoted from the RSL Tasmania website.

A Check-in TAS QR code and alternative options for recording contact details will be displayed and available.

Facemasks are no longer required at indoor or outdoor events, regardless of the number of people attending, unless specified by Public Health.

People are however encouraged to wear a mask as extra protection where they cannot physically distance or are vulnerable to Covid-19

RSL Tasmania and Sub-Branches are working to ensure commemorations take place in accordance with social distancing, health and safety requirements and will be monitoring announcements from the Tasmanian Government in the lead up to the day.

More here.

WA

WA is still observing strict COVID practices for 2022 Anzac Day events. RSL WA has announced it will not deliver the traditional Kings Park Dawn Service this year. There will be a small event held by invitation only from 5:55 am.

Radio 94.5 and the Triple M Radio Network will broadcast the event live. More here.

Supermarket trading hours for Anzac Day

Supermarkets across Australia will see different trading hours over the Anzac Day period, with hours varying according to state and location. Generally, supermarkets like Coles and Woolworths will be closed until 1:00 pm on Anzac Day.

All in all, your best bet is to check with your local Coles or Woolies to make sure. Some stores, for example many in QLD, will be closed for the entire day.

Other trading hours for Anzac Day

Australia Post on Anzac Day

Australia Post is generally closed on public holidays, including Anzac Day.

Banking

Much like Australia Post, banks around Australia tend to close shop for the full day. Here are CommBank’s public holiday trading hours as an example.

More Anzac Day trading hours

The general rule when it comes to Anzac Day is that trading hours are not permitted to begin before 1:00 pm. There are some exceptions, and certain states may approach this a little differently, but if you’re unsure, keep that time in mind as a guide.

These restrictions usually do not impact restaurants, cafes, chemists, and petrol stations – again, the rules vary slightly depending on where you’re based – but it’s always a good idea to check before making plans.

This article has been updated since its original publish date to reflect the details of what’s open on the 2022 Anzac Day public holiday.