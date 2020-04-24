The Best Recipes For ANZAC Day Biscuits

Image: Getty Images

This ANZAC Day will be a strange one for many. With coronavirus restrictions around the country still in force, we'll be spending it from home. But just because life is a little different right now doesn't mean you can't celebrate some of the traditions like baking ANZAC Day biscuits. Here are a few recipes to get you started.

Give me a traditional ANZAC Day biscuit recipe

While we'll have the whole day to bake, many of us still want to keep it as short as possible. This recipe from Australia's Best Recipes is very well reviewed and will only take 30 minutes, including prepping and cooking time. That's a winner in our books.

You'll need:

1 cup plain flour

1 cup rolled oats

1 cup brown sugar

1/2 cup coconut

125g unsalted butter

2 tbs golden syrup

1 tbs water

1/2 tsp bicarbonate of soda

Method:

Sift the flour into a bowl. Add the sugar, rolled oats and coconut. Melt the butter in a saucepan, then add golden syrup and water. Stir the bicarbonate of soda into the liquid mixture. Add the liquid to the dry ingredients and mix thoroughly. Place walnut-sized balls of mixture on a greased tray and bake at 175C for 15-20 minutes. Biscuits will harden when cool.

[Via Australia's Best Recipes]

I want my ANZAC Day biscuits a bit chewier

ANZAC Day biscuits are not everyone's favourite type and a lot of that can come down to how tough they get when they're not fresh or have been overcooked. If you're looking to ensure your biscuits are a little more on the chewier side, this recipe from Taste.com.au will have you sorted.

You'll need:

1 cup (150g) plain flour

1 cup (90g) rolled oats

1 cup (85g) desiccated coconut

3/4 cup (165g) brown sugar

125g butter

2 tablespoons golden syrup

1 teaspoon bicarbonate soda

2 tablespoons water

Method:

Preheat the oven to 160°C or 140°C fan-forced. Line two baking trays with non-stick baking paper. Sift the flour into a large bowl. Stir in the oats, coconut and brown sugar. Put the butter, golden syrup and 2 tablespoons water in a small saucepan. Stir over a medium heat until melted. Stir in the bicarbonate of soda. Pour the butter mixture into the flour mixture and stir until combined. Roll level tablespoons of mixture into balls. Place on the trays, about 5cm apart. Press with a fork to flatten slightly. Bake for 10-12 minutes or until golden brown. Set aside on the trays for 5 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack so it cools completely.

[Via Taste.com.au]

I want to try a healthier ANZAC Day biscuit option

We're fooling ourselves if we think we can make a completely healthy batch of biscuits — it's a treat after all. There are ways, however, to limit the 'fatty' ingredients and use healthier alternatives that will suit your dietary requirements. This one from Be Good Organics is vegan as well as gluten, wheat and soy free.

You'll need:

3/4 cup rolled oats or flaked almonds or quinoa flakes

2/3 cup desiccated coconut

1/2 cup spelt or quinoa flour or almond meal

4 tbsp coconut sugar

1 tsp baking powder

Pinch of organic rock salt

3 tbsp coconut oil

2 tsp vanilla extract

1/4 cup warm water

Method:

Mix rolled oats, desiccated coconut, quinoa or spelt flour, baking powder, coconut sugar and salt in a large bowl. Melt the coconut oil. Combine with your preferred liquid sweetener, vanilla extract and warm water. Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and mix well. Roll into balls with your hands and flatten on a greased tray. Fan bake at 175°C for 15 minutes until golden but still soft to touch (they will harden on cooling). Leave to cool (especially if using almond flour)

[Via Be Good Organics]