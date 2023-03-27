The White Lotus Is Going to Southeast Asia for Season 3

Another season of The White Lotus has come to an end, and now, instead of speculating about which horrible holidayer is going to bite the bullet, we’ll have to occupy ourselves with guessing what happens in Season 3 instead. Given the series’ anthology approach, we know the next season will take us to a new White Lotus resort with a batch of new characters.

But where are we going? Who will be there? Will any cast members return? These are the questions that haunt me.

Let’s break down what we know about The White Lotus season 3 so far.

The White Lotus Season 3: Location

Predictions for the location of The White Lotus Season 3 have ranged vastly, but many have speculated it would take place at a resort somewhere in Asia.

Countries like Japan and India were tossed into the mix, but Thailand emerged as the frontrunner after showrunner Mike White posted a video on his social accounts while seemingly holidaying in the country.

Variety then revealed that multiple sources close to the production have confirmed Season 3 of The White Lotus will be filmed in Thailand.

Previous seasons of The White Lotus have all been filmed at a Four Seasons resort. The hotel giant has four different properties in Thailand, but it’s unclear which one will be used for shooting.

The White Lotus Season 3: Plot

To start things off, we know that there will indeed be a third season of The White Lotus. HBO confirmed another season was in the works in November.

As for the plot, we know that each season of The White Lotus has explored a different societal issue or theme each season. According to EP Mike White in a behind-the-scenes featurette (via Variety), Season 3’s focus might be religion:

“The first season kind of highlighted money, and then the second season is sex. I think the third season would be maybe a satirical and funny look at death and Eastern religion and spirituality. It feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Are any cast members coming back?

It’s early days for The White Lotus’ third season, so we still don’t officially know who will be involved (although the internet has some ideas).

The anthology nature of the show means all the cast members should be fresh faces. Jennifer Coolidge was the only cast member to star in both seasons 1 and 2 of the show, although given the Season 2 finale, it’s unlikely she’ll be back for the third.

That doesn’t mean a different ex-cast member can’t return for the new season, but it’s anyone’s guess as to who.

The White Lotus Season 3: Release Date

Season 3 of The White Lotus doesn’t have a release date, or even a release year, just yet.

Given the turnaround between previous seasons, it may not be too long. Season 1 premiered in August 2021, and Season 2 began airing in October 2022. If things move at a similar speed, it’s possible we’ll see Season 3 of The White Lotus in late 2023.

If you want to rewatch the previous seasons while you wait, you'll find them streaming on BINGE in Australia

This article has been updated with additional details since its original publish date.