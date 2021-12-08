5 Things You Should Watch Before The Book of Boba Fett

This Christmas, it’s time to return to the galaxy far, far away – and we won’t be going alone. The original badass bounty hunter Boba Fett is leading his own show, or writing his own book rather, and we’ll see exactly what he’s up to in The Book of Boba Fett.

Many would know that Boba Fett has appeared in quite a few movies and shows within the Star Wars franchise and it’s pretty important to be up to date on his life before jumping right into The Book of Boba Fett. Here are the Star Wars titles you should watch before the new show.

Which Star Wars titles should you watch before The Book of Boba Fett?

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (Episode II)

Attack of the Clones is the first time we’re introduced to Boba Fett chronologically. It’s here we learn that Boba is the son of Jango Fett, another Mandalorian bounty hunter whose genes are used as the template for the Empire’s clone army. Boba is actually a clone of Jango himself but was created without any of the growth or behavioural enhancements to become a son for Jango.

Boba Fett only appears as a young boy in the movie, but his father Jango is played by Temuera Morrison, who went on to be the canon voice and actor behind Boba’s adult self.

Watch Star Wars: Attack of the Clones on Disney+.

The Clone Wars

Boba Fett does make an appearance in a few episodes of the long-running Star Wars animated series The Clone Wars. The arc follows a young Boba who is seeking revenge upon Mace Windu for the death of his father. He also appears again in Season 4 as the leader of a team of bounty hunters.

These are The Clone Wars episodes in which you’ll find Boba:

Season 2, Episode 20 “Death Trap”

Season 2, Episode 21 “R2 Come Home”

Season 2, Episode 22 “Lethal Trackdown”

Season 4, Episode 15 “Deception”

Season 4, Episode 20 “Bounty”

Watch Star Wars: The Clone Wars on Disney+.

The Empire Strikes Back (Episode V)

The very first time audiences were introduced to Boba Fett was in Star Wars: A New Hope, but he gets time in the limelight in The Empire Strikes Back.

In the movie, Boba Fett appears as a bounty hunter hired by the Galactic Empire and Darth Vader to capture the crew of the Millennium Falcon. Boba manages to outwit the rest of the hunters hired by the Empire and captures the crew upon Bespin. He’s also present for the famous carbon freezing of Han Solo.

Watch Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back on Disney+.

Return of the Jedi (Episode VI)

Return of the Jedi is a big one for Boba Fett. The film opens with the gang saving Han Solo from the clutches of Jabba the Hutt, who Boba happens to work for. Before Han can be sacrificed to the jaws of the infamous Sarlacc, Luke swings into action.

To stop him, Boba uses all of his fancy toys, including his jetpack and wrist blaster, but eventually gets swallowed by the Sarlacc himself. That appears to be the demise of Boba Fett. Or so we thought.

Watch Return of the Jedi on Disney+.

The Mandalorian

It took a while, but eventually the live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian brought its most famous Mandalorian back into the fold.

Season 2 revealed that Boba Fett somehow survived his ordeal with the Sarlacc and has been roving the galaxy seeking to reclaim his iconic armour. After doing this he teams up with our friend Mando to help take on Moff Gideon.

The Mandalorian also introduces us to Fennec Shand, an assassin who becomes a companion to Boba after he saves her from death.

The duo is set up in The Mandalorian to be a formidable team, and the post-credits scene of Season 2 leads us directly into the events of The Book of Boba Fett.

Here are the must-watch episodes from The Mandalorian:

Season 1, Episode 5 “The Gunslinger”

Season 2, Episode 1 “The Marshal”

Season 2, Episode 6 “The Tragedy”

Season 2, Episode 7 “The Believer”

Season 2, Episode 8 “The Rescue”

Watch The Mandalorian on Disney+.

The Book of Boba Fett kicks off on December 29, so you’ve still got a few weeks to get your Star Wars rewatch in the bag.