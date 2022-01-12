The Book of Boba Fett: Everything We Know About the Star Wars Show

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Everyone’s favourite (original) bounty hunter Boba Fett finally has his own Disney+ show, The Book of Boba Fett.

If you watched The Mandalorian’s season 2 finale, you’d have seen Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin’s current storyline with Baby Yoda or Grogu wrap up. So, what’s Disney got planned for The Book of Boba Fett? Let’s find out!

Who’s in the cast of The Book of Boba Fett?

Temuera Morrison returns as Boba Fett after making his debut in 2002’s Episode II – Attack of the Clones as Jango Fett, Boba’s ‘dad’. Jango was the template for the Clone Troopers, so nobody would bat an eyelid that his son is identical. Though, it’s unlikely they took their masks off all that often!

Ming-Na Wen also returns as Fennec Shan after appearing in The Mandalorian and having voiced a younger version of the character in Star Wars: The Bad Batch.

Funnily enough, Wen didn’t even know she was shooting The Book of Boba Fett at first. That shows how secretive the whole process was.

“We’re so secretive about everything, right?” she told Digital Spy. “We don’t call the shows, the shows. The contracts are always under different names. The show is under different names. “When I was told I was going to become a series regular, I just automatically assumed it was for The Mandalorian season three. And then when the scripts came out, it said 301, 302, 303, 304. So I just assumed I was signing on – because it doesn’t say The Mandalorian on my contracts.

“So for two weeks, while I was working with Tem [Temuera Morrison] and Robert [Rodriguez], I had no idea that I was actually shooting the spinoff.”

When they found out what they were shooting, the cast and crew were incredibly excited, she added.

“They call it [The Book of Boba Fett] The Mandalorian 2.5, in a way. So I wasn’t all wrong,” she said.

Rumour has it that Mando himself will be making an appearance, which makes sense as Disney is framing the new series as “the next chapter” in The Mandalorian story.

Other cast members include Matt Berry as 8D8, David Pasquesi as Mok Shaiz’s Majordomo, Jennifer Beals as Garsa Fwip, Carey Jones as Black Krrsantan, Robert Rodriguez as Dokk Strassi and Daniel Logan as Young Boba Fett.

In terms of the crew, Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni return as executive producers after working on The Mandalorian. And Robert Rodriguez, who directed one episode of The Mandalorian, is also an executive producer.

What is the show about?

The Book of Boba Fett is a spinoff from The Mandalorian featuring Boba Fett and partner Fennec Shand. The Mandalorian’s season 2 post-credit scene shows the pair taking over Jabba the Hutt’s former place on Tatooine, suggesting Boba is setting himself up as a crime lord on the galaxy’s Outer Rim.

This will open up many opportunities for Fett to interact with both old and new characters – good and bad.

Morrison revealed in an interview with Rotten Tomatoes on The Book of Boba Fett, “Well, we can’t say too much, but we’re going to see his past and where he’s been since The Empire Strikes Back. Somebody pointed out he’s been kind of stuck in this one place, and now’s the time to actually go back in time and check out his journey and find out more about him.”

We also have some more information from the synopsis for The Book of Boba Fett, which says:

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure, finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the Galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

What’s the release date for The Book of Boba Fett?

The Book of Boba Fett dropped in Australia on Wednesday, December 29, 2021. The series will stream exclusively on Disney+. New episodes air weekly on Wednesdays at 7:00 pm AEDT.

Can I see a trailer?

Disney dropped its first trailer for The Book of Boba Fett a few months back which gives us a better idea of what the show is all about.

After taking the throne of Jabba the Hutt, Boba Fett will have to deal with the enemies and followers left behind. Fett says that he “intends to rule with respect” and it looks like the show will deal with how the character transitions from being a bounty hunter into the leader of the criminal underworld.

In addition to this, you can find new featurettes on the series from Disney, available to check out on YouTube.

Is the series any good?

Short answer? Yes. On Rotten Tomatoes, the show currently has a Tomatometer rating of 91 per cent. Pretty encouraging, no?

What should I watch before (or after) the show?

If you’re keen on The Book of Boba Fett, it’s worth knowing which other Star Wars films and shows to see first.

Boba Fett first appears in Attack of the Clones, returning in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi. He also appears in the animated series The Clone Wars and The Mandalorian, of course, all of which are available to watch on Disney+.

If you want more Star Wars streaming, check out this guide to all the shows coming to Disney+.

This article has been updated with additional information about The Book of Boba Fett and where to watch it in Australia.