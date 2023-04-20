Will The Mandalorian Return for Season 4?

After a phenomenal first couple of seasons, The Mandalorian has mellowed thanks to shoehorned cameos in The Book of Boba Fett and mixed reactions to the third season. Now that the Season 3 finale of The Mandalorian has been and gone, it raises the question: will Mando and Grogu be back for Season 4?

Is Season 4 of The Mandalorian happening?

Given the way things ended in Season 3, you’d be forgiven for thinking The Mandalorian has reached the end of the road.

Disney is still yet to officially announce a fourth season of Mando, but evidence suggests it is in the works.

Earlier in the year, creator and executive producer Jon Favreau said in an interview that he wrote Season 4 during post-production on the third season – which is a positive sign.

But even if there isn’t a fourth season, there’s still hope that we’ll see Mando and Grogu again. One of three new Star Wars movies announced at SW Celebration Europe will be helmed by Dave Filoni and is said to be a crossover film tying together the events of The Mandalorian, Ahsoka and the animated Star Wars series.

The Mandalorian Season 4: Plot

(Spoilers for The Mandalorian season 3 ahead)

The finale of The Mandalorian saw Din Djarin officially adopt Grogu as his son and settle at a home on the outskirts of Nevarro. Meanwhile, the Mandalorians have retaken Mandalore and restarted the Great Forge.

All seems pretty well in Mandalorian land for now, but should things continue into a fourth season, we have some plot theories about where the story could go.

Plot theories

Rangers of the New Republic

In 2020, a new live-action Star Wars series titled Rangers of the New Republic was announced by Disney. At the time, it was said to be led by Gina Carano’s Cara Dune before she was dropped by Lucasfilm.

The series was then allegedly shelved, but the concept may see the light of day again in The Mandalorian Season 4.

The Season 3 finale saw Din Djarin approach Rebel Alliance Captain, Carson Teva, for work. With Din Djarin acting as a contractor for the New Republic in Season 4, this may revitalise the whole idea that was supposed to take off in the short-lived Rangers of the New Republic series.

Moff Gideon’s return

Chapter 24 of The Mandalorian seemingly led to the demise of the main villain of the series, Moff Gideon. However, before the final battle, Gideon revealed his grand plan – he was experimenting with cloning in an attempt to give himself force powers.

It may seem like the cloning facility and Gideon himself perished as the Mandalorian starship crashed on Nevarro, but what if they were only fighting one of Gideon’s clones? It’s possible the real Gideon is still out there somewhere, or perhaps he has another clone somewhere in case of the event of his death.

When will Season 4 be released?

As reports have mentioned, a potential Season 4 of The Mandalorian appears to have been written, so as soon as it gets the green light it should be ready to go into production soon after.

While there was only an 11-month break between seasons 1 and 2 of The Mandalorian, the break between seasons 2 and 3 was over two years, mainly because The Book of Boba Fett was slotted into the middle.

Hopefully, we’ll see it return to a one-year turnaround for Season 4, but with other Star Wars series like Ahsoka already in the pipeline, it’s possible Disney will want to space things out as well.

