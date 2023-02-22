Star Wars Essentials You Should Watch Before Mandalorian Season 3

A new season of The Mandalorian approaches and it’s time to brush up on your Star Wars lore before we dive into Season 3. The new season will take us back to Mando’s origins as he returns to Mandalore and seeks to cleanse himself of his so-called sins. This won’t be the first time we’ve visited Mandalore, so if you want to catch up, here are the Star Wars titles we suggest you watch before The Mandalorian Season 3.

What to watch before The Mandalorian Season 3

The Mandalorian Seasons 1-2

It should go without saying that if you haven’t seen the first two seasons of The Mandalorian, you need to see them before Season 3.

A rewatch of at least Season 2 is a good idea heading into Season 3 as it gives us more insight into the darksaber and introduces us to Din Djarin’s fellow Mandalorians and his alliance, maybe rivalry, with Bo-Katan Kryze.

The Book of Boba Fett

While The Book of Boba Fett was intended to be a spin-off series focused on Star Wars’ most famous bounty hunter, it ended up being something closer to The Mandalorian Season 2.5.

A whole episode is dedicated to The Mandalorian’s plotline, and builds on the finale of Season 2, reuniting Mando with his young companion Grogu. If you only have time to watch one episode of TBOBF make it ‘Chapter 5’. Din Djarin also appears in episodes 6-7 so add those on if you have time.

Star Wars: The Clone Wars

Look, there are a lot of episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, so don’t feel like you have to watch them all before The Mandalorian Season 3. However, there are a few episodes that provide some much-needed context into the culture of the Mandalorians and their history on Mandalore.

The darksaber is first introduced in a mini-arc in season 2 of The Clone Wars so if you want to see that you’ll want to watch these episodes:

Season 2, episode 12 ‘The Mandalore Plot’

Season 2, episode 13 ‘Voyage of Temptation’

Season 2, episode 14 ‘Duchess of Mandalore’

The story of the Mandalorians and Satine is continued in The Clone Wars Season 5 and even includes an appearance from the infamous Darth Maul, meaning you’ll want to add these to your list as well:

Season 5, episode 14 ‘Eminence’

Season 5, episode 15 ‘Shades of Reason’

Season 5, episode 16 ‘The Lawless’

We see Mandalore once more in the final and most recent season of The Clone Wars as Ahsoka Tano teams up with Bo-Katan to liberate the planet from Darth Maul. You’ll see the whole story in these episodes:

Season 7, episode 9 ‘Old Friends Not Forgotten’

Season 7, episode 10 ‘The Phantom Apprentice’

Season 7, episode 11 ‘Shattered’

Season 7, episode 12 ‘Victory and Death’

Star Wars Rebels

Another major Star Wars animated series that is likely to have big ties to the new season of The Mandalorian is Rebels.

Rebels features Sabine Wren, a Mandalorian, as a major character and also sees the likes of Bo-Katana, Ahsoka and the Darksaber show up during its four-season run.

These are the episodes you should watch if you want to catch up on all things Mandalorian-related:

Season 3, episode 15 ‘Trials of the Darksaber’

Season 3, episode 16 ‘Legacy of Mandalore’

Season 4, episode 1 ‘Heroes of Mandalore: Part 1’

Season 4, episode 2 ‘Heroes of Mandalore: Part 2’

Conveniently all the Star Wars titles listed above are streaming on Disney+. You’ll be able to stream The Mandalorian Season 3 there too when it debuts on March 1.