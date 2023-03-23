New Centrelink Payment Rates and the Aussie Support Options You May Not Know About

As of late March, certain Centrelink rates have seen an increase. Services Australia confirmed that payment rates for Jobseeker, aged pension and single-parent benefits would be increasing from March 20, 2023. If you’re wondering what that means and for who, here’s a quick rundown.

Which Centrelink payment rates have been increased?

As a whole, payments have been increased by about 3.7 per cent.

Per a statement from Services Australia, rates of payment for pensions are reviewed in March and September each year. This year, it was confirmed that those eligible for the Age Pension, Carer Payment and Disability Support Pension would be seeing an increase of $37.50 a fortnight for singles and $56.40 a fortnight for couples (combined).

For Jobseeker recipients, maximum fortnightly welfare payments are now:

Single, no children $693.10 Single, with a dependent child or children $745.20 Single, 60 or older, after 9 continuous months on payment $745.20 Partnered $631.20 Single principal carer granted an exemption from mutual obligation requirements for any of the following: foster caring

non-parent relative caring under a court order

home schooling

distance education

large family.

How do I ensure I get the new rate?

Well, the great thing here is that you don’t need to do anything at all. The new payment rate should automatically land in your Centrelink online account or Express Plus Centrelink mobile app.

What other support payments are available?

As our pals at Nine have shared, there are other support payments you can claim through the government if you’re going through a tough time financially.

You can take a look through your local Savings Finder (VIC, NSW, ACT, WA, QLD) and search through to see if any services make sense for you.

Some are pretty simple, actually.

For example, Victorians may be able to get $250 if they compare their energy bill before June 30, 2023. In NSW, certain drivers can claim a 40 per cent rebate of up to $750 if they spend $375 or more on tolls each financial year. And over in Queensland, there’s an electricity rebate available for certain pensioners and seniors that amounts to $372.20 per year.