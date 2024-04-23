Centrelink Payments Are Changing on Anzac Day in 2024, Here’s What to Know

Anzac Day is coming up this week. The mid-week public holiday will mean many businesses will be shutting their doors for the day, including Centrelink. This means those relying on Centrelink payments need to reconsider their reporting dates.

While some businesses will be open, or re-open later in the day, on the public holiday on Thursday, Centrelink will not be one of them. All physical branches will be closed across Australia on Anzac Day. As the Centrelink website advises:

“Our service centres and most call centres will close for the Anzac Day public holiday Thursday 25 April 2024. This means your reporting and payment dates may change and you’ll need to report early.”

This closure also impacts Centrelink call centres, but online services will be running.

This means you may be required to report early, but the bonus is that means you could also be paid early. If you choose to report on the public holiday date, payment will not be processed until Centrelink branches re-open after the holiday.

Services Australia says that you can choose to submit after your reporting period for two reasons: if you’re unsure of your employment income, or if there are changes to your circumstances during your reporting period.

Don’t stress too much if you make mistake when you report because Centrelink will give you 14 days to correct your mistake.

To help those who have to report, Centrelink has provided a list of the new dates around the Anzac Day public holiday. For those on JobSeeker, Youth Allowance, Farm Household Allowance, Austudy, Special Benefit or Status Resolution Support Services Payments, the dates are as follows:

If your normal reporting date is Monday April 22 the new reporting date is Friday April 19. The revised payment date will be Monday April 22.

If your normal reporting date is Tuesday April 23 the new reporting date is Monday April 22. The revised payment date will be Tuesday April 23.

If your normal reporting date is Wednesday April 24 the new reporting date is Tuesday April 23. The revised payment date will be Wednesday April 24.

If your normal reporting date is Thursday April 25 (aka the Anzac Day holiday) the new reporting date is Wednesday April 24. The revised payment date will be Friday April 26.

For those on Centrelink payments including a families payment, ABSTUDY, Age Pension, Assistance for Isolated Children, Carer Allowance, Carer Payment, Disability Support Pension, Double Orphan Pension, Parenting Payment, Pensioner Education Supplement, the new reporting dates are:

If your normal reporting date is Monday April 22 the new reporting date is Friday April 19. The revised payment date will be Tuesday April 23.

If your normal reporting date is Tuesday April 23 the new reporting date is Monday April 22. The revised payment date will be Wednesday April 24.

If your normal reporting date is Wednesday April 24 the new reporting date is Tuesday April 23. The revised payment date will be Friday April 26.

If your normal reporting date is Thursday April 25 (aka the Anzac Day holiday) the new reporting date is Wednesday April 24. The revised payment date will be Monday April 29.

Centrelink advises that each individual’s Centrelink account should show the new reporting date for the Anzac Day period, so check your account to be 100% sure.

For those who don’t need to report to receive a payment you don’t need to worry about this change, in fact Centrelink says it may just pay you early due to the public holiday closure. However, this means you’ll need to adjust your budget to last until the next payment date, which will be at the usual time rather than pulled forward. You can check the Centrelink website for revised payment dates.

Lead Image Credit: iStock