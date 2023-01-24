NSW Driver Toll Rebate: Who Is Eligible and How Much Can I Claim?

In some slightly positive news for Aussies in New South Wales, a new Toll Relief Rebate Scheme has been implemented by the NSW Government as of January 24.

If you’re interested to know what this might look like for you, here’s a guide to the new rebate and who it may help financially.

A look at NSW’s Toll Relief Rebate Scheme

Originally announced on January 4, 2023, the NSW Government announced that “around half a million drivers” would benefit from a new toll rebate designed to reduce the cost of travel in the state.

Those eligible under this new initiative will be able to claim back 40 per cent of their toll spend up to a total value of $750 per year.

Per the Service NSW website, folks will be eligible to receive the rebate if they have “a personal toll account and spend $375 or more on tolls between 1 July 2022 and 30 June 2023”.

Rebates will be backdated to 1 July 2022, and payments should begin to flow out a few days after an application is made.

Treasurer Matt Kean said of the NSW Government rebate that “The new Toll Relief Rebate Scheme will start putting money back into drivers’ bank accounts once they spend $375 a year on tolls.

“We’ve more than doubled the number of drivers eligible for toll relief and for the first time, pensioners will be able to claim a rebate while still receiving free car registration.”

If this sounds like something you could benefit from, you can file an application now. Note that if you are eligible, you can have the below:

more than one vehicle on your personal toll account if you have let your NSW toll provider know the licence plate numbers of all the vehicles.

vehicles on your personal toll account that are registered in different names as long as the licence plate numbers are linked to your account

more than one tag linked to your account

more than one personal toll account at your residential address.

But you cannot:

transfer your toll account to another person

combine the toll spend with another toll account

claim the rebate on a vehicle that is not linked to your personal toll account.

Additionally, you must claim the rebate by June 30 of the financial year following the one you paid the tolls in.

Here is a video guide to making a toll rebate claim in NSW:

You can read more about the initiative here.