Make Your Bed Pinterest Board-Worthy With These 5 Decor Pieces

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Aside from your kitchen, your bedroom is probably one of the areas where you spend most of your time. Whether you work from home, play a decent amount of games or catch some zzz’s, you deserve a room that “sparks joy”, as the wise Marie Kondo would put it.

So, if your current decor feels a little dull and uninspired, or perhaps you just want to give it a makeover, start with your bed. After all, beds are your statement piece, so styling it right is important. Whoever walks in will have their eyes instantly gravitate towards it, whether it’s perfectly made or in a state of disarray.

To get started, go tuck yourselves in and let’s run through five bedroom decor ideas that will make you feel like you’re sleeping in a brand-new bed.

Pillows, pillows and more pillows

Styling your bed should start with your pillow situation. While two pillows and a doona is a classic, albeit safe way, to style your bed, it’s pretty boring. Not only does it make your bed look flat, but it can also seem less inviting.

A good starting point is to buy some decorative pillows to go with your existing ones. What could be more inviting than jumping into ten pillows instead of two? While you can roll with another two standard-sized pillows, we recommend opting for two European-sized pillows.

European pillows are more square-shaped than rectangular, while also adding more depth and height to your bed when you arrange them behind your normal pillows. Check out Adairs or Heritage to pick one that’s right for you.

Once you’ve got your European pillows, you can think about getting some decorative throw pillows or cushions a.k.a the little ones you toss in front of your regular-sized ones. We know, we know – it’s a lot. But these decorative pillows are where you can show off some character through your bed decor and complete your masterpiece. Whether the pillows are beaded, ruffled, sequinned or patterned, use them as an opportunity to show off your fun personality. And remember to match them with your favourite doona cover.

This check cushion is on trend at the moment and will always catch your eye when paired with some terracotta or clay-coloured sheets. Round cushions are also fun to mix in since varying shapes will create a more asymmetrical look.

Get a bed skirt to hide that ugly base

Nobody needs a bed skirt (also known as a valance), but one never hurts if you want to spruce up your boring bed base (or hide any clutter that’s peeking out from under your bed). While some might think bed skirts are outdated, we reckon they’re going to make a resurgence. Especially, if more stylish options become available. Bedding gods, do your thing.

We’re a fan of this flax bed skirt by Sheridan, which is perfect for adding depth to your bed and disguising a dark bed base if you’re trying to embody a light, neutral theme. Your other option is BedThreads’ linen valance, which is available in four colours and will do a nice job styling your bed to make it look complete. We love that it has a neat fold at each corner, so it’ll always look trim and tidy when you’re showing guests around your home.

Throw on a throw blanket

When you’re styling your bed, you’ll want to layer different fabrics, textures and patterns together to help it appear bougie. But you’ll also want an accent piece, something that complements the whole room and ties it together, which is where a throw blanket comes in handy.

Even if you have a room with a subdued and neutral colour palette, a throw blanket is an easy way to add a pop of colour. Just lay it on the end of your bed like a runner or find new ways to fold it and drape it if you want to mix it up.

This woven throw blanket by ettitude is the definition of comfort and style. It’s a vegan cashmere throw and let us reassure you that it’s feather soft. While most throw blankets are used for decorative purposes, this one is perfect for cocooning yourself in while watching a movie in bed.

Make a statement with your headboard

If your bed is one of those backless ones where your pillow touches the wall, it’s well worth picking a fancy headboard to make a statement.

Backless beds tend to make your room look and feel incomplete. That’s why a headboard is a perfect addition to any backless bed, since it’ll serve as a comfy backrest. This is especially important if you love to watch TV or read in bed, as it’ll support your spine and neck better than a cold concrete wall ever will.

At the moment, boucle is in for its textured appearance and minimalistic design. It’s a solid option if you want to stick to basics, but need something to make your bed feel as cosy, like you’re being hugged by a teddy bear.

We love this Memphis cream boucle headboard from Adairs that is best paired with oatmeal-coloured sheets. Alternatively, if you want to add some more shape to your bed, this wavy Temple & Webster bedhead is another great buy.

If your room uses a darker colour scheme, you can always go for a velvet headboard, like this lush, deep green one from Luxo Living. This will pair well if you keep a lot of plants in your room, or to add a burst of colour that doesn’t spoil the mood. But if you’re into a boho and or coastal look, check out a rattan one like this.

Mix ‘n match your sheets and doona

Playing with different colours and patterns is a great way to spice up your bed decor. The easiest way to do this is with your bedding itself. Not only is it a nice touch to note the red in a specific print and tie that together with another popular colour in your room, but it helps create harmony and balance in your space.

Try to avoid going for a single colour bedding set by ensuring you pick a complementary doona and sheet combo. Better yet, make sure one of them is printed or textured. It’s not necessarily a faux pas if you like to have just one colour for everything, but it’s far less eye-catching.

Sheet Society is one brand that offers a wide range of colour options so you can mix ‘n match to your heart’s content. That means when you feel like refreshing your sheets, you can simply swap out one colour for another instead of redoing your whole bed from scratch (and making quite the dent in your bank account).