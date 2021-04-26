5 Stylish Home Decor Updates You Can Make For Under $60

Updating your home decor can be a costly process. And if you’re on a budget or you’re renting, it can feel like the options you have on hand are limited.

Sure, it may mean you can’t redo the bathroom tiles or pop a fresh coat of paint on the walls. But that doesn’t mean a stylish new look is beyond reach.

Boohoo has dropped a new homewares range with a stacked selection of pieces that prove you can elevate your home without spending a mint. It’s also popped a whole heap of items on sale, so you can walk away with a freshly updated home for a serious bargain.

Here are some home decor updates you can make for under $60

Fill the place with plants

Whether you’ve got a green thumb or not, filling your home with plants is always a good idea. It brightens up the space, and – if you’ve opted for the live variety – it can also improve the air quality of your home.

Boohoo’s range of artificial plants is a nice starting point if you’re not so confident in your plant parenting skills.

Mini Dina Gold Dip Cement Planter – $6.00

Scandi Boho Cement Planter – $12.50

Black & White Sgraffito Planter – $12.50

If you do go for the live version, these $35.00 woven baskets are a nice, alternative to large planter pots.

Toss in a few cushions

I have a very real obsession with cute cushions. And that’s because they have the ability to elevate your bedroom or living room instantly. Grab a few different styles with fun patterns and you’ll transform the style of the space.

Terracotta Triangles Block Print Cushion – $25.00

Scandi Boho Geo Cushion – $22.50

Tufted Face Cushion – $20.00

Give your bed a makeover

New linens are one of the easiest ways to update your bedroom. While that can get costly, these options are all under $60 (for the moment).

Satin Stripe Super King Duvet Set – $55.00

Pom Pom Super King Duvet Set – $55.00

Pintuck Double Duvet Set – $42.50

Don’t underestimate the impact of a rug

Aside from making a space feel way cosier, rugs have the ability to introduce colour and texture to your room. Well worth a thought if you’re redesigning a space.

If you need a hand in choosing, check out our guide to picking a rug for your home here.

Berber Style Diamonds Tufted Rug – $35.00

Add in some art

Filling your walls with pieces of art that speak to your style will completely transform the vibe of your space. Places like Etsy and even Amazon are great places to start your hunt. Or even just peruse Instagram – it’s filled with incredible artists.

Boohoo’s range only stocks frames currently, but hey – an affordable frame means more options for the art you’re going to stick into it.

Rattan Frame – $20.00

Rose Gold Photo Frame – $16.00

There you have it. Five updates you can make to your home right now that won’t cost you more than $60. Just be quick because these prices won’t stick around forever.