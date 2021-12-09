From Staircase Gardens to Tiny Libraries, Here Are the Biggest Home Design Trends for 2022

With Australia well and truly into the silly season, and (hopefully) a well-earned break on the way for many, it’s hardly surprising to see that folks have home improvement and new interior design styles on the brain.

Anyway, knowing that many of us are itching for a home decor refresh right about now, Pinterest has shared its top trends in this area – highlighting what interior design styles people are most keen on in the lead up to 2022.

Here’s a list of popular interior design and style trends for 2022

Curved edges

According to search data from Pinterest, there’s a growing interest in the ‘curve appeal’ trend in home decor. The platform shared that “People will invest in home decor such as curved sofas, curved bar designs and curved kitchen islands” in 2022, and we’re certainly not mad at it.

In particular, there have been spikes in search volume around areas like Round pool decking ideas (up by 170 per cent), Curved sofa living room (increased 3x over), Curved walls interior (4x growth). Curved bar design (up by 140%) and Curved kitchen island ideas (3x increase).

Biophilic design



Biophilic design is, well, rooted in the concept of bringing plants closer to people with nature-fused architectural structures. Across homes and office spaces, Pinterest has found that “Millennials are turning to plant-first design solutions this year to increase their connection to nature and enhance their well-being”.

It appears interest in this home design trend is popping up with the following terms right now: Biophilic architecture (up by 150 per cent), Biophilic office design (3x increase in interest), Biophilic design bedroom (up by 100 per cent), Staircase garden (increase of 175 per cent), and Floral ceiling (growth of 3x).

If you’d like to start working on your indoor/outdoor haven, may we suggest starting with your balcony?

Hellenistic style

Bust out My Big Fat Greek Wedding, because people are really digging the ancient Greek aesthetic right now. Of this home decor trend, Pinterest wrote that “people will take inspiration from Ancient Greece and invest in everything from Corinthian home décor to Aphrodite-inspired wallpaper”.

All luxe, all-day

Treating yourself is taking a new form in 2022, with luxury design popping up as a very clear place of interest for people. The home decor trend is bleeding into all areas of the home, with everything from gaming to laundry getting a luxury finish.

Terms getting increased interest include Luxury laundry room ideas (11x growth), Luxury basement ideas (increase of 2x), Luxury gaming room (up by 2x), Luxury garage interior (spiked by 5x) and Luxury children’s bedroom (up by 2x).

Pet-friendly design

Fur babies continue to sit at the centre of our universes, and in 2022, Pinterest predicts that this will flow into our home design more heavily. Early search trends indicate that people are interested in more than pet furniture, they want pet-dedicated rooms.

Terms that have seen spikes include Catify your home (up by 4x interest), Cat house design (4x growth), Luxury cat room (increase of 3x), Luxury dog room (up by 115 per cent), Dog beds made from furniture (up by 2x).



Emotional spaces

As we touched on in our piece about growing self-care trends for 2022, emotional care is front of mind for many people. As Pinterest reports, “People will plan their great (indoor) escapes and designate rooms in their homes to decompress, vibe and rage”.Interest in trends like Rage room (up by 150 per cent), Music themed rooms (2x increase in volume), Crystal room (increase of 8x), Tiny library room (up by 12x interest), Home massage room (boosted search by 190 per cent) seem to suggest emotional styling will be growing in popularity through 2022.

Other trends of note on Pinterest right now are Goth kitchen décor, which is up by 85 per cent, Chequered rugs (growth of 4x) and Chequered tile floors (up by 5x). So, if you’re keen to live out your darkest gothic dreams, or fill your space with bold patterns, now is the time.

This article has been updated since its original publish date.