19 Interior Design Pieces to Start Your Home Decor Obsession this Summer

We all have ideas about what our dream home might look like, but it can be hard to actually start buying the decor pieces to make that dream a reality.

Shows like The Block make it seem like you need to have a full interior design plan drafted and the money to redo your whole room ready to go, but actually, buying one piece at a time is just as viable when it comes to styling any room in your house.

Whether you’re into the midcentury look, want a more contemporary vibe, or just want a really colourful living space, here’s our curated list of interior design pieces for any kind of home decor.

Sanah Steel Bar Cart

The arched shape of this bar cart is sparking joy. The clean lines make for a simple aesthetic that can be used as a statement piece next time you have friends around for drinks and snacks. Shop it here, $199

Dome Table Lamp

This table lamp fits into both the mushroom lamp and the chrome and metallic trends of 2023. It’s a great staple lighting piece for any side table. Shop it here, $179.40 (usually $299)

Erikson Round Bedside Table

When it comes to home decor ideas, practical is best. This round bedside table fits right in with its light-coloured oak wood and simple drawer. Shop it here, $399

Alessia Cotton Bamboo Rib Towel Set

No home is complete without a nice towel set in your decor colours. This cotton bamboo set from Canningvale includes two bath towels, face washers, one hand towel and one bath mat. And the best part? There are six different colourways. Shop it here, $89.99 (usually $199.99)

Emma Sleep Signature Bed

If you’re in the market for a new bed frame, Emma Sleep’s Signature Bed is one of our favourites. Inspired by Scandinavian interior design, this upholstered bed is simple and elegant. Shop it here, from $680

Matisse Wall Art Prints

These minimal but funky wall prints are a cheap way to elevate any room with a splash of colour and character. For optimal styling, we suggest getting your hands on a few of these babies and hanging them up together to create a feature wall. Shop it here, $30.68

Logan Checked Washable Rug

As pictured, this gorgeous checked rug is another piece of decor that instantly elevates any room (no matter what your other furniture looks like). So, if you’re only just starting to build your collection, we’d recommend starting here. Shop it here, $199

Wavy Taper Candle Set

This trendy decor list wouldn’t be complete without these funky candles. Not only are they made from a blend of beeswax and soy, but they come in a bunch of different colours to suit the vibe of your living space. We like to pop them on the dining table or on a decorative shelf next to a mushroom lamp. Shop it here, $59

Roman Numerals Metal Wall Clock

There’s nothin’ like a rustic metal wall clock to give a classy French Provincial vibe to any home living space. It also acts as a great accent against your existing white furniture. Shop it here, from $92.99

Hamptons Whitewashed Arched Wooden Mirror

This indoor mirror is inspired by the Italian coast and will look gorgeous in a rustic, ocean-themed room. Mirrors also give the illusion of a larger space if you’re looking to widen your room without a full-blown reno. Shop it here, $179 (usually $229)

Grecian Bust Planters

Doubling as a plant or flower pot, these marble statues add a luxury-esque feel to whatever room they’re placed in. Whether it’s on a bookcase or a hall entry table, instant game-changer. Shop it here, from $65.24

Sadie Oak Console

The elegant wooden detailing and small, round handles on this hallway table provide ample space to display or store your items. Your floor will also remain protected as this piece boasts anti-slip feet, which are attached to each leg. Shop it here, $559.99 (usually $799.99)

Layla Rattan Double Headboard

No comment other than this bed frame is the epitome of a boho statement piece. It’s also a cheap piece of decor that elevates any bedroom. Shop it here, $199

Rustic Hanging Shelves

This cute woven rope self-hanging shelf allows you to display plants, photo frames, candles or other stylistic pieces with ease. If you’re renting and are worried about ruining the wall, you can even prop this one up with an adhesive hook. Shop it here, $134.21

Rust 100% Flax Linen Bedding Set

Buttery soft, pre-washed and designed to last, this divine linen double bedding set includes two standard pillowcases, a double duvet cover and a double fitted sheet. And while the threads pictured are in the homely, earthy colour rust, you can nab a different colourway depending on what suits the theme of your bedroom. Thank us later, pals. Shop it here, $370

Farrah Moonbeam Geometric Tufted Cotton Rug

This neutral-toned rug will suit most households, and features tasselled edging and tufted details, all made from cotton. Not only that, but when it comes to cheap home decor, you can’t go past a good rug. Shop it here, $139 (usually $199.95)

Livsip Plant Corner Shelf

Display your beloved plant children in style with this rustic plant corner shelf. You can pop ’em close to a window for easy access to sunlight, or move them to a shady corner if your greens prefer a cooler climate. It works as decor for both your living room, and outdoor spaces. Shop it here, $44.91 (usually $49.90)

Metal Hanging Planter Set

If you’ve already got enough plant stands and shelves to raise the national debt, then try displaying your gorgeous pots in this plant hanger. These work best for weeping plant types or ones that aren’t expected to grow all that much. Shop it here, $169

RAAWII Strøm Large Earthenware Vase

If you’re a plant lover, chances are that you might have vases on your Pinterest board of home decor ideas. If this is the case, this minimalistic but classy vase will let you display your favourite flowers whenever, wherever. Shop it here, $101.39

Lead image credit: Miss Amara/Twinkling Tabletops