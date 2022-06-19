You Can Embrace ‘Cluttercore’ Without Your House Looking Like a Garage Sale

The year was 2019 — January 1st, to be exact. Eight episodes of a show called “Tidying Up With Marie Kondo” dropped on Netflix, aligning perfectly with all the resolutions made the night before by people vowing to organise their homes, leaving them free of clutter. Thrift stores soon overflowed with donations of clothing, books, and household objects that no longer sparked joy for their former owners.

But for some people — myself included — the “clutter” we surround themselves with in our homes does spark joy. In fact, that’s probably why these objects are visible, filling shelves and covering the walls of our spaces. Our living rooms may resemble Victorian curiosity shops, and that’s how we like it.

And that’s where a design aesthetic known as “cluttercore” comes in. Like many trends, it’s been making the rounds on social media (TikTok in particular) for a few years now. But it’s not an excuse to be messy, or letting things pile up: It’s all about creating “organised chaos.” Here’s what to know.

What is cluttercore?

While some people find bare, clutter-free rooms with minimal decor calming, others feel most comforted when surrounded by objects, images, colours, patterns, and textures they love — sometimes, a lot of them.

Cluttercore isn’t a haphazard accumulation of “stuff,” but rather, the thoughtful and intentional selection and arranging of items that hold some sort of meaning for you. Colours and patterns may clash, and that’s perfectly fine.

How to incorporate cluttercore design in your home

The key to cluttercore is the “organised” part of “organised chaos.” Here are some tips for incorporating the aesthetic in your own home, without making it look like a yard sale: