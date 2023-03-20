How Does Daredevil: Born Again Fit Into the Marvel Netflix Series Order?

Long before the Disney+ era of WandaVision, Ms Marvel and the like, there was Netflix’s Marvel series. The streaming company had snapped up the rights to some lesser-known heroes – Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage and the Punisher – and it had plans to turn them into a little Netflix Marvel universe.

Things mainly went to plan with 13 seasons released across six different series, but eventually, one by one, Netflix’s Marvel shows were cancelled. Now Disney, the home of all things Marvel, has reclaimed each of these series and has even more plans for the characters.

Netflix announced in 2022 that all seasons of Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Iron Fist and The Defenders would leave the platform on February 28. On March 16 last year, they moved over to Disney+ and can now all be found over there as part of The Defenders saga.

If it’s your first time watching the Marvel/Netflix/Disney+ shows – or you’re ready for a rewatch – we’re here to help you with the chronological order you should watch all the seasons.

Marvel Netflix Disney+ TV shows watch order

There are six different series in Netflix’s Marvel universe. Here’s a quick rundown of each:

Daredevil (3 seasons): Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City.

Blinded as a young boy, Matt Murdock fights injustice by day as a lawyer and by night as the Super Hero Daredevil in Hell’s Kitchen, New York City. Jessica Jones (3 seasons) : Haunted by a traumatic past, Jessica Jones uses her gifts as a private eye to find her tormentor before he can harm anyone else in Hell’s Kitchen.

Haunted by a traumatic past, Jessica Jones uses her gifts as a private eye to find her tormentor before he can harm anyone else in Hell’s Kitchen. Luke Cage (2 seasons): A hoodie-wearing, unbreakable ex-con fights to clear his name and save his neighbourhood. He wasn’t looking for a fight, but the people need a hero.

A hoodie-wearing, unbreakable ex-con fights to clear his name and save his neighbourhood. He wasn’t looking for a fight, but the people need a hero. Iron Fist (2 seasons): Danny Rand resurfaces 15 years after being presumed dead. Now, with the power of the Iron Fist, he seeks to reclaim his past and fulfil his destiny.

Danny Rand resurfaces 15 years after being presumed dead. Now, with the power of the Iron Fist, he seeks to reclaim his past and fulfil his destiny. The Punisher (2 seasons): A former Marine out to punish the criminals responsible for his family’s murder finds himself ensnared in a military conspiracy.

A former Marine out to punish the criminals responsible for his family’s murder finds himself ensnared in a military conspiracy. The Defenders (1 season): Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage and Iron Fist join forces to take on common enemies as a sinister conspiracy threatens New York City.

Each season of these Marvel shows was released sporadically over four years, but many intertwined with each other. Luke Cage appeared in Jessica Jones, the Punisher was introduced in Daredevil, and then everything came together in The Defenders – so watching in chronological order is important.

Here’s the chronological watch order for Netflix’s Marvel shows:

Daredevil – Season 1

Jessica Jones – Season 1

Daredevil – Season 2

Luke Cage – Season 1

Iron Fist – Season 1

The Defenders

The Punisher – Season 1

Jessica Jones – Season 2

Luke Cage – Season 2

Iron Fist – Season 2

Daredevil – Season 3

The Punisher – Season 2

Jessica Jones – Season 3

You can find all these seasons over on Disney+ now.

What about Daredevil: Born Again?

After Charlie Cox reprised his role as Matt Murdock/Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, and Vincent D’onofrio appeared in Hawkeye, there were rumblings that the Marvel Netflix series could be revived under Disney.

Those rumours became true at Comic-Con last year when Marvel Studios announced Daredevil: Born Again, a new 18-episode series, starring Cox and D’onofrio, that is being made for Disney+ for release in 2024.

This will be the first Daredevil series that is explicitly part of the MCU, fitting into the Phase 5 slate. At the moment, it still hasn’t been explicitly stated whether the events of the previous Daredevil seasons from Netflix are canon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Therefore, it’s also hard to tell where Daredevil: Born Again fits into the chronological timeline.

Cox said in an interview last year that the team are approaching Daredevil: Born Again as a “whole new thing” rather than Season 4 of the Netflix series. So it seems like it may be a standalone reboot and viewers won’t need to have watched any of the past Netflix seasons to understand what’s happening in the Disney+ series.

That being said, the previous seasons of Daredevil are a really good watch and some prior knowledge of the character can’t hurt, so feel free to head over to Disney+ now and check them out.

This article has been updated with additional information.