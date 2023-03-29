Butter Is Basic: Here Are 4 Toppings to Level-up Your Hot Cross Buns

The Easter season is very much upon us, people. And that means one thing. Hot cross buns are here. If you’re someone who grows tired of snacking on plain hot cross buns all the time, listen up, because we’ve got a list of simple ‘recipes’ – well, topping options – that will bring a little more spice to this classic treat.

Brumby’s Bakeries has a range of different-flavoured fresh (not frozen) hot cross buns that you can shop this Easter season, and it has shared the best ways you can elevate those babies with a few tasty accompaniments.

Hot cross bun recipes: Toppings to try for a tastier snack

Brumby’s Bakeries are slinging bags of six hot cross buns for $8.50 in the following flavours:

Fruitless

Double Choc

Traditional

Raspberry White Choc

If you want to have a little more fun with these hot cross buns, however (or any hot cross buns you might have), here are four recipe hacks for you.

Sweet raspberry white choc hot cross buns

For something super sweet, you can try spreading your buns with a scoop of ice cream. (We love using Vanilla Bean!) and drizzle over runny honey. Or, you spread with soft cream cheese and can pile on some fresh raspberries to balance out the flavours.

Jazz up traditional hot cross buns

Toast your hot cross buns. Cook up a few rashers of bacon to your liking, place on the bottom half of the bun, and pour over warm maple syrup.

Add some colour to double choc hot cross buns

Toast your hot cross buns to the desired level. Add a smear of hazelnut spread to the bottom half of the bun and cover with fresh fruit. We love strawberries for a burst of colour and freshness!

Brunch-worthy fruitless hot cross buns

Toast your Fruitless Hot Cross Buns to your desired level. Spread the bottom half with butter. Add a sliced avocado and a crack of fresh salt and pepper for a weekend treat with a difference.

If, on the other hand, you’d rather make your hot cross buns from scratch, here are five recipes you can try out at home. For those keen to test out a different approach to buns, Jamie Oliver has a recipe for you – and if you have leftovers you’d like to get rid of, try this bread and butter pudding.