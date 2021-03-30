How to Make Jamie Oliver’s Controversial Cheese and Chive Hot Cross Buns

Jamie Oliver has brought us hundreds of amazing recipes over the years but the jury is out on this latest one. Just in time for Easter, the chef has put a few twists on the classic hot cross bun recipe and his latest creation is turning a few heads.

Oliver recently posted a picture of his cheese and chive hot cross buns to his Instagram.

As many hot cross bun eaters will know, this is far from a traditional recipe. Hot cross buns are typically sweet, packed with fruit and cinnamon and topped with an icing cross.

The recipe sparked a hot cross bun war in the comments with many users refusing to be swayed from the traditional recipe. However, this fresh take offers a savoury option for the Easter snack, so there were some fans backing the celeb chef’s recipe.

How to make Jamie Oliver’s savoury hot cross buns

Thankfully, Jamie Oliver indulged us with his cheese and chive hot cross bun recipe.

The method essentially follows Oliver’s hero hot cross bun recipe (yes, he makes traditional buns too), with a few alterations.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

200mL semi-skimmed milk

55g unsalted butter

2 x 7g sachets of dried yeast

455g strong bread flour, plus extra for dusting

1 large free-range egg

2 tablespoons plain flour

180g Cheddar Cheese

180g red Leicester cheese

1 bunch (20g) fresh chives

You can then basically follow Jamie’s traditional recipe, which you can find on his website here.

The savoury twist calls for a few alterations in the method which basically involves swapping out the sweet ingredients for the savoury ones.

Follow the hero recipe to Step 4, then replace the spices, sugar and ginger with 180g Cheddar cheese, 180g red Leicester cheese and 1 bunch of fresh chives (20g). Grate most of the cheese into the dough (leaving two chunks of each cheese ungrated for later), then finely chop the chives and add to the mix. Continue to Step 8 and leave out the dried fruit and mixed peel. When you come to shape the buns in Step 10, poke a small lump of cheese into each piece of dough before rolling into balls and continue, missing out the glaze in Step 15.

If you’d like a visual representation of how to make the hot cross bun recipe, here’s Jamie Oliver’s take on chocolate hot cross buns. The same rules apply for the cheese and chive buns, just switch out the ingredients using the method above.

This isn’t the only hot cross bun recipe Oliver has released for Easter. Alongside the cheese and chive buns are recipes for coffee, date and hazelnut buns, St Clemens buns, and hot cross bun loaf, all of which you can find here.

Give it a try and see where you land on the cheese and chive hot cross bun debate.

Another hot tip: if you find yourself with too many hot cross buns post-Easter, consider turning them into a pudding!