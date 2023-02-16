Nat’s What I Reckon Shows Us How to Make Perfect Poached Eggs

A poached egg is one of life’s simple delicacies. Why can they be so damn hard to make then? Making a poached egg is an art, and luckily for us, the master of home cooking, Nat’s What I Reckon, has a few tips for nailing it.

Nat’s What I Reckon’s tips for making poached eggs

In his latest TikTok video, Nat’s What I Reckon tackles the humble poached egg.

His first pearl of wisdom? Use the freshest eggs possible. Look, we know eggs are ridiculously expensive right now, but if you want results you need to put down the cage eggs and pick up some of those fresh free-range guys. It’s better for the chickens and for your breakfast.

From there this is how you make a poached egg:

Fill a pot with an “eggs-height” worth of water. Add a splash of vinegar to the water and bring it to a boil. Once the water is boiling turn the heat down so that it is only bubbling slightly. Swirl the water in a circular motion. (This is sometimes called the ‘whirlpool’ method) Crack your egg into a small dish and then pour it into the water. Cook the egg for 3-4 minutes. (Nat recommends picking up your egg with a spoon and touching it to check if it’s cooked. If it’s slightly soft, it’s probably ready.) Remove your egg from the boiling water and place it on a paper towel.

Simple right?

If you’re worried about the form of your egg, there are a few tools that will help you keep it in shape.

Peep the full poached egg method below in Nat’s What I Reckon’s video.

