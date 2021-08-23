From Whirlpool To Oven, These Are The 3 Best Ways To Poach An Egg

When it comes to the best way to cook an egg, you just can’t beat a poached one. No, I will not debate with you on this one, folks, and don’t even try to say it’s scrambling eggs in a jar.

Poached eggs are quintessentially the poshest, most complex type of eggy boy to have on a slice of sourdough toast, and are easily the most delicious.

Nothing is more satisfying than cutting into a perfectly poached egg and watching the runny yoke goo slide onto your plate like well-cooked egg soup. Dipping your leftover bread in it and deliciously cleaning off what remains of your brunch? Yum.

But, it’s also arguably the most difficult one to master. And, while you can theoretically cook a poached egg in the microwave, if you want to feel like you’re at a cafe for brunch while in lockdown, you’ll have to cook it the way a chef would.

Behold, here are the three ways to perfectly poach an egg, courtesy of our pals at Australian Eggs.

The best ways to poach an egg

The Whirlpool Method

Fair warning, the whirlpool method is pretty intense and one I’d recommend only for the experts among us.

Reduce boiling water to a simmer. Create a whirlpool in the water using a spoon. Crack the egg into a small ramekin and then gently tip it into a pot of water. With a slotted spoon, gently remove the egg when the whites are set.

The Frying Pan Method

The frying pan method—or one pan fits all method, as I’m calling it—is pretty simple.

Bring water to a boil and turn off the heat. Crack the egg in a small ramekin and then gently place it in water. Close a lid on the frying pan until the whites are set and then gently remove the egg from the pan and serve immediately.

The Oven Method

Obviously, this one is only for people who live in a house with a working oven and also requires you to preheat it.