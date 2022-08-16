Make Nat’s What I Reckon’s Killer Pesto While the Pasta Boils

If you’re familiar with Nat’s What I Reckon, you’ll know that he loves swearing and really fucking hates jar sauce. Due to the latter, the Aussie comedian and master of simple cooking has shared a TikTok video explaining why (and how) you should make your own damn pesto rather than settling for the stuff in a jar. Here’s Nat’s What I Reckon’s really bloody easy recipe for homemade pesto.

Nat’s What I Reckon’s easy AF pesto recipe

Anyone who has made pesto before will be aware that it’s a particularly brilliant sauce because it only needs a few ingredients and you can basically make it while sleepwalking. Nat’s What I Reckon’s ‘Don’t be a Pest-O’ pesto recipe is no different.

What you’ll need to make the pesto recipe:

Fat bunch of basil leaves

2-3 garlic cloves

80g Parmesan

40g Pecorino/more Parmesan

140ml olive oil

Salt 30g

Pine nuts

Equipment

Food processor

Directions for Nat’s What I Reckon’s pesto recipe:

Pop some salt in a pot of water, bring it to a boil and add in your pasta. Toss your pine nuts into a pan and heat them up until they start to turn brown. If you want, put the food processor in the freezer ahead of time. Nat’s What I Reckon explained, “some people don’t give a shit about this. I like to put the food processor in the freezer for about an hour; it can make the pesto a little bit greener but you’re not eating it for the fucking colour so it doesn’t really matter”. Throw in the garlic, the pine nuts and a pinch of salt and “give it a little knock around”. Turn the processor off, throw in your basil leaves, cheese and olive oil. Blitz it again. Save some of the pasta water, drain the rest of it and mix your pasta into some of the pesto sauce. Nat’s What I Reckon suggests saving the rest for “toast, or your fuckin head”.

If you’d like to see Nat’s What I Reckon whip up this pesto himself, here’s the video for you.

@natswhatireckon Don’t Be A Pest-O!! Ingreedz below👇 Fat bunch of basil leaves 2-3 garlic cloves 80g Parmesan 40g Pecorino/more Parmesan 140ml olive oil Salt 30g Pine Nuts ♬ original sound – Nat’s What I Reckon

If you want more pasta-related recipes, check out this breakfast pasta dish – I know, it’s weird but wonderful. And if you want more tips on making pesto at home, may I suggest you check out this video of my actual nonna showing folks how it’s done with SBS? It’s incredibly wholesome if I do say so myself.