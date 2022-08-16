Make Nat’s What I Reckon’s Killer Pesto While the Pasta Boils

If you’re familiar with Nat’s What I Reckon, you’ll know that he loves swearing and really fucking hates jar sauce. Due to the latter, the Aussie comedian and master of simple cooking has shared a TikTok video explaining why (and how) you should make your own damn pesto rather than settling for the stuff in a jar. Here’s Nat’s What I Reckon’s really bloody easy recipe for homemade pesto.
Nat’s What I Reckon’s easy AF pesto recipe
Anyone who has made pesto before will be aware that it’s a particularly brilliant sauce because it only needs a few ingredients and you can basically make it while sleepwalking. Nat’s What I Reckon’s ‘Don’t be a Pest-O’ pesto recipe is no different.
What you’ll need to make the pesto recipe:
- Fat bunch of basil leaves
- 2-3 garlic cloves
- 80g Parmesan
- 40g Pecorino/more Parmesan
- 140ml olive oil
- Salt 30g
- Pine nuts
Equipment
- Food processor
Directions for Nat’s What I Reckon’s pesto recipe:
- Pop some salt in a pot of water, bring it to a boil and add in your pasta.
- Toss your pine nuts into a pan and heat them up until they start to turn brown.
- If you want, put the food processor in the freezer ahead of time. Nat’s What I Reckon explained, “some people don’t give a shit about this. I like to put the food processor in the freezer for about an hour; it can make the pesto a little bit greener but you’re not eating it for the fucking colour so it doesn’t really matter”.
- Throw in the garlic, the pine nuts and a pinch of salt and “give it a little knock around”.
- Turn the processor off, throw in your basil leaves, cheese and olive oil. Blitz it again.
- Save some of the pasta water, drain the rest of it and mix your pasta into some of the pesto sauce. Nat’s What I Reckon suggests saving the rest for “toast, or your fuckin head”.
If you’d like to see Nat’s What I Reckon whip up this pesto himself, here’s the video for you.
If you want more pasta-related recipes, check out this breakfast pasta dish – I know, it’s weird but wonderful. And if you want more tips on making pesto at home, may I suggest you check out this video of my actual nonna showing folks how it’s done with SBS? It’s incredibly wholesome if I do say so myself.
