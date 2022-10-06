Nat’s What I Reckon’s Shakshuka Recipe Will Save Your Old Capsicums

Everyone’s favourite Aussie comedy chef, Nat’s What I Reckon, has got some pretty sound advice for you and your capsicums. Basically, he’s asking that you use up some of your old capsicums that you’ve neglected and cook them up in a delicious shakshuka recipe.

So, if you constantly have leftover capsicums or just that one random one floating around in your fridge, Nat challenges you to use it to make a delicious shakshuka. Or as he says, ‘Time to use up that fucking shit that’s been sitting in the bottom of your fridge.”

As Nat mentioned, even if your capsicums have gone a bit mushy, doesn’t mean you still can’t use it to create delicious meals. “No one gives a fuck, it’s fine. Guess what happens when you cook it? Yeah, they fucking go soft.” Which is actually very good advice.

Nonetheless, you simply can’t turn down a request from Nat’s What I Reckon, so let’s dive into this divine shakshuka recipe.

Nat’s What I Reckon shakshuka recipe

Shakshuka can seem like a pretty complex dish to just whip up but as usual, Nat’s What I Reckon made it look so easy.

What you’ll need to make the capsicum shakshuka recipe

1 red capsicum

2 tins of whole tomatoes

Coriander/Parsley

1 brown onion

Heaps of garlic

‘Cuppla’ chillis

1 tsp cumin seeds (or 2/3 ground cumin)

Tsp paprika

Tsp cayenne

Salt and pepper

4-6 eggs

Olive oil (optional)

1 tbs brown sugar

Directions for Nat’s What I Reckon’s shakshuka recipe

Rip the stems off the coriander or parsley. Chop the stems up and chuck them in a bowl Chop the onion and capsicum up and add it to the bowl Cut the chilli and crush the garlic and add to a seperate bowl Add some oil to a pan and chuck in cumin seeds and your bowl of chopped veggies Chuck your chilli and garlic into the pan Add the cayenne spice Once the onion and capsicum is browned, add the tins of whole tomatoes. Then add half a tins worth of water to the pan Squash apart your tomatoes and cook some of the liquid out of the pan for about 5 minutes Add a pinch of salt and a crack of pepper Add in some brown sugar After the liquid has reduced more turn the heat off and make little indents in the mixture. Crack the eggs into those indents Either put a lid on the pan and put back on heat for 10 minutes or put it in the oven at 180°C for 10 minutes Once cooked, add some chopped coriander or parsley leaves on top and add some feta You can serve this delicious shakshuka on toast or with pita bread

As Nat says, ‘Fuck wasting food,’ so what better way to use up some old capsicums than cooking this shakshuka recipe.

If you’d like to see Nat’s What I Reckon whip up this shakshuka himself, here’s the video for you.

@natswhatireckon Be eggcellent to each other #shakshuka #useituphack #useitupchallenge INGREEDZ ⚠️ 1 Red Capsicum/pepper 2 tins of whole tomatoes Coriander/Parsley 1 Brown Onion Heaps of Garlic Cuppla Chillis 1 tsp Cumins seeds or 2/3 tsp ground Cumin Tsp Paprika Tsp Cayenne Salt & Pepper 4-6 eggs Olive Oil (Optional) 1 tbs brown sugar 🔥Serve with toast/pita/bread and fang on parsley or coriander leaves and feta cheese ya legend ♬ original sound – Nat’s What I Reckon

This shakshuka recipe is in Nat’s What I Reckon’s book, Death to Jar Sauce.

If you want more Nat’s What I Reckon recipes, here’s one for a simple pesto and one for heavenly roast potatoes.