5 Tools To Make the Perfect Poached Egg, Easy

At Lifehacker, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Without fail, one of our favourite brekkie meals to order at a cafe is an avo smash topped with poached eggs on toast. We can’t tell you the number of times we’ve tried to replicate this masterpiece at home. However, cracking an egg into boiling water and spinning it around until it’s firm has gone south for us more often than not.

Plus, who wants to wait for the water to boil while trying to get out the door for work at a reasonable hour?

Fortunately, the answer to our woes might just be easier to get our hands on than we thought. Enter these five tools that will help you make the perfect poached egg every time (and trust us, they’re as foolproof as they come).

If you live alone — or are the only person in your house who likes poached eggs — this microwavable egg poacher tool (aka breakfast game-changer) has you covered. All you have to do is fill the bottom of the container with some boiling water, crack your fresh eggs into the drainers and pop it into the microwave for a minute or two (depending on whether you like ’em runny or firm).

Once they’re done, you just pop the little drainer out and voila, you’ve got your cafe-style eggs on toast!

If you’ve got kids or like to spice up your breakfasts with some novelty, you can also nab these heart and flower-shaped microwavable poachers ($7.79) that have a similar concept.

Where to buy: eBay ($13.01 with code ‘BRANDS5OFF’), Amazon ($15.69)

If you’ve got a larger household and need more eggs on the go at once, this Decor microwavable egg poacher fits four eggs at a time so that you can feed the entire crew fast.

This baby also has a bunch of killer customer reviews, including one of our colleagues who “swears by it”— bonus points for being completely dishwasher safe and saving you so much time in the morning.

The concept is similar to the previous dual egg poacher in that you just need to crack the eggs in, pop the lid on and chuck it in the microwave. Then once it’s done, just drain the water out and serve. You can find more detailed instructions here.

Where to buy: eBay ($19.99), Amazon ($15.70)

Now, this egg poacher baby isn’t the most functional and time-efficient of options, but should you want to spice up your egg poaching experience (and have some extra time on your hands), this cute little floatie-esque poaching device will bring some novelty to your cooking. Just boil a pan, crack your egg in, and let it float until it’s ready.

Where to buy: eBay ($22.99 with code ‘AFTERPAY10’), Amazon ($39.38)

These egg poacher moulds have a similar concept, just without the novelty. You’ll also find them in four-packs and six-packs if you’ve got a whole house to feed.

Where to buy: eBay ($10.99 for 4-pack), Amazon ($10.99 for 6-pack)

While this egg poacher pan isn’t as time-efficient as its microwaveable egg poacher counterparts (simply because you still have to boil the water), they’re a great way to make poached eggs without the hassle. Just wait for the water to boil underneath, spray some cooking oil on the egg compartments, crack your eggs, and then pop the lid on. The steam will give you some lovely cafe-style eggs to munch on in minutes.

This one serves four, but if you need a bigger one, you can get this Avanti egg poacher pan ($63.95) that serves six.

Where to buy: eBay ($39.95 with code ‘AFTERPAY10’), Amazon ($39.99)