McDelivery Has Landed in Australia and It’s Bringing Some Rewards With It

McDelivery has officially landed on Aussie shores, offering Macca’s fans a new way to get their hands on their favourite fast food without leaving the comfort of their homes.

McDonald’s Australia has announced that the McDelivery service is now available nationally via the MyMacca’s App, and it comes with a range of ways for hungry Aussies to gain MyMacca’s Rewards, too.

Here’s a quick look at the new service and what it means for you.

What’s the deal with McDelivery Australia?

As you may already know, McDelivery via Uber Eats, Menulog and DoorDash has been around for a minute now.

McDelivery via the MyMacca’s App is the latest service to join the bunch and customers who order here will be able to gain MyMacca’s Rewards on their purchases – which is a nice little extra.

As McDonald’s Australia puts it:

MyMacca’s Rewards allows customers to earn 100 points for every $1 spent on eligible food and drink purchases via MyMacca’s app. Once customers receive 2,500 points and more, they can redeem their rewards on a range of menu favourites such as McCafé coffees, Cheeseburgers, Fries and Big Macs.

In addition to that, Macca’s is celebrating the launch of in-app delivery by offering customers who order $40 or more (excluding fees) on a McDelivery order via the MyMacca’s App will get free delivery from February 27 to March 5.

You can only nab that special offer one time per person, so take advantage while you can!

When you are paying for delivery through the MyMacca’s App, however, the cost breakdown will look like this.

McDonald’s Australia shares that delivery fees are set by the delivery partner (which, in this case, is DoorDash Australia) and they include:

$3.99 plus a 5% customer service fee for orders over $12

$3.99 plus a 5% customer service fee and a $2 minimum order fee for orders under $12

Cameron Newlands, VP of Operations and Head of Delivery, at McDonald’s Australia, shared a statement on the new service, explaining that:

“After a successful trial across restaurants in New South Wales, we are excited to launch McDelivery through our MyMacca’s app in over 800 restaurants and communities nationwide. “At Macca’s, we understand the importance of convenience and giving customers the option to access our great quality, great value products in a way that works for them – whether that’s dining in our restaurants, drive-thru or McDelivery. “Through MyMacca’s McDelivery, customers can now enjoy all the perks of delivery while earning reward points and accessing exclusive discounts and value offers.”

You can learn more about the McDelivery service, and whether it will be available at your closest McDonald’s restaurant here.