Macca’s Is Bringing Back Its Fancy Pants Wagyu Beef Burger

While we’re still all buzzing over the fact that Macca’s Australia has launched its hugely popular Pokemon Happy Meal option, that’s not the only change coming to the fast-food restaurant this month. McDonald’s has announced that as of September 15, 2021, it will be bringing back the much-loved Wagyu Beef Burger.

After two years off-menu, the 100% Aussie-bred Wagyu Beef Burger is returning to Macca’s, offering those seeking a more premium tasting experience when dining at their favourite fast food restaurant (hey, each to one’s own) a fresh new option.

What’s in the Wagyu Beef Burger?

If you need a refresher on the old favourite menu item, Macca’s has shared what you can expect when biting into a Wagyu Beef Burger.

“The delectable burger features 100% Aussie-bred Wagyu beef, a tasty rasher of bacon, grilled onions, signature sauce and 100% Aussie-grown produce including tomato slices, crisp lettuce and Aussie Jack cheese,” the fast-food chain shared in a statement.

On the news, Amanda Milios, Brand Manager McDonald’s Australia, said:

“We are thrilled to be bringing back our much-loved Wagyu Beef Burger. We know this is a favourite for many of our customers who are looking for a delicious, more premium lunch or dinner option. “As part of our continued support for the local agriculture industry, Macca’s is proud to have sourced over 170,000 kilograms of premium F1 Wagyu beef from more than 100 Aussie farms. “We’ve been celebrating and serving great-tasting, home-grown ingredients to our customers from farms across the country for 50 years and know there’s huge demand for the taste of Wagyu beef.”

How can I get my hands on the new burger?

If you’re keen for a taste, you can get the Wagyu Beef Burger after 10:30 am from September 15 and up until October 19, 2021. It will be available to purchase in McDonald’s restaurants across Australia, including via Drive-Thru, McDelivery or the MyMacca’s App (looking at you, fellow lockdown people).