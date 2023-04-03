How to Land Yourself a Free Big Mac Meal This Month

Alright, Macca’s fans. McDelivery through the MyMacca’s app is well and truly here, and following the launch of the new service, the golden arches has announced it would like to treat Aussies to a free Big Mac Meal (with a few conditions).

How to get a free Big Mac meal at Macca’s Australia

When McDonald’s Australia announced it would be launching McDelivery through the MyMacca’s app, it shared there would be promos that followed, and that appears to be true. In a statement from the fast food chain, it shared that “Following the nationwide launch of McDelivery via the MyMacca’s app, Macca’s is dropping its latest deal for new delivery customers on the app – [a] Free Medium Big Mac Meal on orders over $30 from 5 April – 2 May.”

In a nutshell, if you’re not yet a McDelivery customer on the MyMacca’s app, you can nab yourself a free medium Big Mac meal if your order is over $30 between April 5 and May 2, 2023.

Sure, spending $30 at a fast food restaurant like Macca’s may not be an easy feat for all of us, but for families or share houses with a few hungry mouths, it may turn out to be a decent deal.

Tobi Fukushima, Marketing Manager, at McDonald’s Australia, said:

“McDelivery through the MyMacca’s app is part of McDonald’s ongoing commitment to provide customers with greater convenience, value and rewards. “Since the nationwide launch last month, we’ve seen thousands of customers use the service to access exclusive deals, earn points and redeem rewards. “This limited time, great-value offer is exclusive to customers on their first McDelivery order via the MyMacca’s app.”

If you’re not yet familiar, the rewards program with the Macca’s lands you 100 points for every $1 spent on (eligible) food and drink purchases made on the app.

Once you’ve racked up 2,500 points and more, you can get some freebies like Big Mac burgers, coffees and so on.

So, even if you don’t take advantage of this free Big Mac promo, you might be able to land other freebies – if you order enough Macca’s, that is.