These Are the Top Items on the Macca’s Drink Menu, According to Reddit

If you’ve been in touch with the Australian news cycle of late, you’ll know that in a shocking update, it’s been reported that as of January 11, McDonald’s Australia would be removing Diet Coke from its drinks menu – permanently.

A statement from a Macca’s spokesperson was obtained by 7News with regard to the wild update. In it, the staff member stated the move has been made in response to the rising popularity of other low-sugar drink options at McDonald’s Australia.

“At McDonald’s, we are committed to providing great-tasting, great-value food and drinks our customers know and love,” a spokesman told the news outlet. “We regularly review and evolve our menu to meet changing consumer tastes and preferences. “In response to customer feedback and growing popularity for other low- to no-sugar beverages, McDonald’s will no longer offer Diet Coca-Cola across Australian restaurants from 11 January 2023. “McDonald’s continues to offer a range of beverage choices for consumers, including Coca-Cola No Sugar, Sprite Zero Sugar and Frozen Coke No Sugar.”

We know. Gutting news. Coca-Cola No Sugar just doesn’t hit the same way as Diet Coke.

Anyway. With this major update coming to the drinks menu at McDonald’s Australia, we figured we’d take a look at what the most popular options are, according to our favourite barometer of public opinion, Reddit.

Here’s what we found.

The most popular drinks at McDonald’s, according to Reddit

I’d like to preface this by saying we’ve built this list based on popular drink orders listed in r/McDonaldsEmployees. This is in no particular order.

Enjoy!

Large Coke

Caramel Frappe (Australia has a Salted Caramel Frappe, so we figured this counts)

Medium Sprite

Medium Diet Coke, no ice

Large Diet Coke

Diet Coke was easily the most listed drink in the McDonald’s thread. In fact, one Redditor, u/jenny4008463, shared that Diet Coke was so popular that their team went to pretty far extremes to make sure they had it on hand for customers.

Yesterday we ran out of diet coke and instead of telling people we were out of diet coke because lots of people order diet coke at our location the manager went to the store and got a whole bunch of 2 liter (sic) diet cokes bottles and we hand poured diet coke for the rest of the night which took forever.

There were no mentions of Coke No-Sugar in the conversations about popular drink orders at McDonald’s, but I guess people will have to adapt.