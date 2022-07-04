Macca’s Is Trialing a New McPlant Burger but Good Luck Getting One

Plant-based folks, get excited because Macca’s Australia has announced it has a shiny new meat-free offering, the McPlant burger. The only catch here is that the burger will only be available in Victoria and for a limited time. Why you gotta do the rest of Australia dirty like that, Macca’s?

Anyway, the new burger, which has been co-developed by Beyond Meat, has been described as having been “made with a juicy, plant-based patty made from peas, rice, potatoes, and beetroot. The patty is served on a sesame seed bun with tomato, lettuce, pickles, onions, mayonnaise-style sauce, ketchup, mustard and a slice of American cheese.”

For any vegan diners out there, it’s worth noting that Macca’s has specified the McPlant burger contains some non-plant-based ingredients like cheese and mayonnaise – there is the option to ask for no cheese or mayonnaise, however. The reason this burger cannot be considered fully vegan though is that per McDonald’s statement, is also prepared on the same grill as menu items made with animal products.

How to try the McPlant burger from McDonald’s

If you’re keen to get your mouth around one of these McPlant burgers at McDonald’s, you can do so across 270 restaurants in Victoria between now and November 1, 2022. You can the burger order in-store or via the MyMacca’s app and McDelivery.

For more information and a full list of Macca’s restaurants serving up the new McPlant burger, visit the fast food chain’s website.

The announcement of the McPlant burger trial follows shortly after McDonald’s Australia announced a new signature coffee designed purely for Aussies – the Australiano. If you haven’t yet given it a try, you can expect this coffee to offer a flavour combination of native Australian wattleseed, chai and coffee beans (of course).

It was announced the Australiano would hit McCafe restaurants from May 25 for a limited time only so be sure to give it a shot while you can.